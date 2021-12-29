Rishabh Pant fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 100 Test dismissals; breaks MS Dhoni's record

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant achieved a remarkable feat on Tuesday by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 Test dismissals. The 23-year-old reached the landmark during the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pant has broken the joint record of MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha who reached the figure in their 36th Test while Pant has achieved the milestone in his 26th Test. Pant achieved the feat after he took the catch of Temba Bavuma in South Africa’s first inning of the opening Test.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock of South Africa tops the list of quickest to 100 Test dismissals, making the record in 22 Tests.

Pant is one of only six Indian cricketers to have reached the three-figure mark. MS Dhoni leads the list of most dismissals at 294, followed by Syed Kirmani with 198 dismissals, Kiran More with 130, Nayan Mongia at 107 and Saha with 104.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted about Pant’s exceptional feat, congratulating him for his marvellous achievement.

A century of dismissals for Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps in whites. He becomes the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to achieve this feat.

Pant was declared the inaugural ICC Player of the Month in January 2021. The flamboyant cricketer made his Test debut for the country in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the third day of the ongoing first Test, India lost seven wickets for 55 runs to be all out for 327. The top-scorers for India were KL Rahul, who scored 123 runs, while Mayank Agarwal made 60. The Indian team then made a remarkable comeback in the game, dismissing South Africa for 197 runs.

The Indian cricket team is currently in South Africa to play three Tests, followed by as many ODIs. The second Test begins on 3 January and will be played in Johannesburg while the third Test match will begin from 11 January at Newlands.