Rishabh Pant credits MS Dhoni for grooming him on various aspects; says Test call-up is a 'dream come true'
Rishabh Pant says MS Dhoni has helped shape quite a few things in his still nascent career, ranging from his IPL contract to hand-head coordination while keeping.
Press Trust of India,
July 24, 2018
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 199 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: Touted as a potential successor to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps, Rishabh Pant says the former India captain has helped shape quite a few things in his still nascent career, ranging from his Indian Premier League (IPL) contract to hand-head coordination while keeping.
"Whenever I needed any support from Mahi bhai, I used to ask him. From my IPL contract to my wicket-keeping, he's advised me on everything," the 20-year-old Pant told bcci.tv.
File image of Rishabh Pant. AFP
"He's always told me that when it comes to wicket-keeping, your hands and head coordination is important, the body balance can come into play later. That (his advice) has helped me a lot," said the southpaw.
Pant says the positivity in the Indian team's dressing room is also quite infectious.
The youngster was not picked for the limited-overs leg of the England tour despite a stellar IPL show but earned his maiden call-up in Tests through his gritty performances with the A team.
"Every time I come to the Indian dressing room, there is one thing that has always stood out for me. It is the positivity in the dressing room. Everyone is supporting and backing each other, which is the most important factor about this Indian dressing room," he said.
Asked about the challenge of switching formats from IPL to the ODI and four-day games in England, Pant said he does not stress over that.
"I reckon there isn't too much difference, but it has got more to do with shot selection. In red-ball cricket, with the field placements, you can look around; take your time, because you have five days to play. Whereas in limited overs cricket you have limited number of balls to play and score.
"I have so far enjoyed my preparation with red-ball cricket. The duke ball swings a lot when you're here in England and initially when I started playing here with India A, I realised that the swing will come a lot into play in these conditions."
He also received praise from India A coach Rahul Dravid for his performance in England.
"The only thing he tells me is that you need to be patient about everything, be it on the field or off it. Also, how I need to work harder on my game when it comes to red ball cricket since I'm a positive batsman, but at times you need to play to the situation. See the pace of the game and change your game accordingly."
The fact that he has been playing in England for a while has prepared him well for the Test series. Dinesh Karthik is the first-choice keeper in the absence of Wriddhiman Saha, so it remains to be seen if Pant will get his big break.
Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More recently went to the extent of saying that Pant could be the next Adam Gilchrist.
"I always see everything as an opportunity coming my way. Especially as a wicket-keeper batsman in India, wherein, there aren't too many options for the spot. Therefore, whatever opportunity I get, I try and optimise it.
"Adam Gilchrist has been my idol when it comes to keeping wickets and I used to watch him all the time as a youngster. But, at this moment, I'm learning a lot from people around me like Rahul Dravid Sir, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and I try and improve my game every day," he said.
How did he react when he found out about his Test selection, especially after the disappointment of not making the one-day team?
"I always wanted to be a part of the Indian Test squad and it was more like a dream come true for me. It was an amazing feeling, not only for me but also for my family and my coach Tarek Sinha sir, who helped me understand the game very early in my life.
"He has always wanted me to play Test cricket for India and when I got the call, he was very happy and proud and I enjoyed that moment," he summed up.
Updated Date:
Jul 24, 2018
Also See
India vs England: MS Dhoni's unusual act post third ODI keeps Twitter abuzz with speculations about his retirement
India vs England: Upcoming tour a litmus test for Hardik Pandya to establish himself as an all-rounder in longform cricket
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin, a perpetual student of the game, can make a difference for visitors