Rishabh Pant collides with two players during India vs SA 1st T20I, survives run-out; watch

India’s young batting order fired as Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya powered India to 211. However, this did not prove to be enough as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen got over the line in the final over.

There were few hiccups in Indian innings and once such incident was a mix-up between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant that led to the captain being stranded and almost being dismissed. Pant, who made his captaincy debut after KL Rahul was ruled out of the series, would have trudged back for a duck had debutant Tristian Stubbs hit the stumps direct. However, he lost grip of the ball and lobbed the ball over the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

The sequence of events took place in the 14th over when Iyer knocked the ball towards short mid-wicket and Pant rushed across for a quick single. However, he collided with Kagiso Rabada who was in his follow through. Pant then collided with Stubbs as he looked to return and amidst all this, Stubbs picked the ball and managed to lob it over the stumps and Pant got a reprieve.

Pant returned safely to his crease took a tumble and Rabada offered him a hand as he got back to his feet.

Pant took advantage of this reprieve and he went on to hit 29 and put together a powerful partnership of 46 runs off 18 balls. Hardik Pandya, too found his range and smashed an unbeaten 31 off 12 balls as India got to 211.

In response, Rassie Van der Dussen hit 71 not out while David Miller hit an unbeaten 64 off 31 deliveries as South Africa got over the line in 19.1 overs. "Myself having watched a lot of IPL games, having not got much of an opportunity to play, (I) had a pretty good idea what their bowlers would do and the conditions (at hand)," Van der Dussen told reporters after the game.