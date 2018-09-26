Rise of Jemimah Rodrigues and other young talents in India women's tour of Sri Lanka bodes well ahead of World T20
There were lot of unanswered questions in T20Is for India before they left for Sri Lanka, but the way they won the series with little contribution from the seniors, can only be good in the long run
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Supreme Court's Aadhaar verdict is sensible, nuanced: Here's what the govt needs to do to address the pain points
-
Reserve Bank of India likely to raise interest rates next week to prop up retreating rupee: Poll
-
ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa's Mumbai City FC promise improved challenge, but shot at glory might prove to be step too far
-
US-Europe rift widens after EU announces plan for legal framework to preserve business with Iran, evade Washington's sanctions
-
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: Buzz around Mani Ratnam film growing with morning shows across Chennai, Bengaluru
-
जानिए मेडिकल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया को क्यों किया गया भंग, सरकार के सामने क्या हैं चुनौतियां?
-
Aadhaar Verdict: जहां जरूरी है बस वहीं अनिवार्य रह गया आधार
-
बीजेपी का पश्चिम बंगाल बंद: लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले और गर्माएगा बंगाल !
-
Supreme Court Aadhaar verdict LIVE updates: बैंक खाता, एडमिशन और सिम के लिए आधार अनिवार्य नहीं
-
LIVE: बारासात में बंद समर्थकों ने ट्रैक पर उतरकर रोकी ट्रेन, BJP-TMC में झड़प
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Ananya Upendran, the pace bowler from Hyderabad who has represented India A in the past, tweeted, “I’m going to steal from the Barmy army and sing, “Oooooh Jemi, Jemi! Jemi, Jemi Rodrigues!” (To the tune of the Jimmy Anderson song)!”
This was in response to Jemimah Rodrigues’ astounding hitting abilities during India’s Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka. India won four games, and one match was washed out, with Rodrigues topping the batting charts with 191 runs in four innings from No 3 at a strike-rate of 155.28. The next best batter was Sri Lankan captain Chamari Atapattu with 107 runs in five matches. More than the runs, it was Rodrigues’ fearless approach, which fetched her 20 fours and eight sixes, including three consecutive ones in the first T20I, that India needed desperately in the top-order ahead of the World T20 in the West Indies starting 9 November.
There were lot of unanswered questions in the format for India before they left for Sri Lanka, but the way they won the series with little contribution from Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj, and just one half-century from Harmanpreet Kaur can only be good in the long run. There is just one bilateral series of three T20Is in West Indies before the global event, but India have at least found a template to work with.
Jemimah Rodrigues struck back-to-back fifties in the third and fourth T20Is against Sri Lanka. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
That the teenaged Rodrigues had been benched for the entire Asia Cup, where India lost to Bangladesh twice, including in the final, after being the find of the South African tour at the start of the year because of apparent lack of form in the nets, and then for the first two One-Day Internationals (ODI) in Sri Lanka was baffling in many aspects. Was the team management happy to be defensive? Had Rodrigues not built enough trust to be an automatic choice in the XI? There was such element of skepticism around the entire episode, and even BCCI got involved, protecting her from the media scrutiny.
When she finally spoke to the media after the first of her two fifties, she told Women’s CricZone that Mandhana’s advice for a change in grip helped her find form and confidence. Credit also is due to Ramesh Powar, the head coach till the end of the World T20, who believed in giving the youngsters a longer rope instead of chopping and changing the side. Taniya Bhatia, India’s first wicket-keeper to score a ODI half-century in five years, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, the highest wicket-taker in the ODI series with seven scalps, and Arundhati Reddy, who was preferred over Shikha Pandey in the T20Is, gave a glimpse of the potential that remains to be tapped in Indian cricket.
Never in the recent past had India unearthed so many fresh talents in one tour. Considering how the graph was slipping after the 2017 World Cup final appearance, this tour has added new legs to the team.
It was not just the juniors who made an impact. Anuja Patil, the T20 specalist, made full use of her promotion to No 5 in the fourth T20I with a series-winning 98-run stand with Rodrigues. Mandhana made an impression in the ODIs and Mithali’s unbeaten 125 in the final 50-over contest — her highest indvidual score — was as classy as it gets. Equally good was Poonam Yadav, the leg-spinner who finished the tour with 12 wickets in eight games across formats. In the process, she went past Jhulan Goswami to be India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is.
At the other end of the spectrum are Ekta Bisht and Pandey, now two well-established seniors in the side who got to play just one match each in the entire tour. Pandey’s exclusion was because of India’s spin-dominant attack in the shortest format and an opportunity to test Reddy. When Pandey had arrived in 2014 with twin scores of 59 in her third and fourth ODIs, she was seen as an all-rounder who could fill up the gap left by Amita Sharma. Why her batting wasn't nurtured over the years is a question that various team managements over the last four years have failed to answer, especially when she has been among runs for Goa in the domestic circuit. Bisht getting one game clearly indicates a change in the air and giving youngsters more game time is a priority.
From Sri Lanka’s perspective, this series was once again about Atapattu making runs — she scored a marvellous 117 in the third ODI which they won for their first ICC Women’s Championship points. She was the only batter with 200 or more runs in the ODI series. Emergence of a highly talented Nilakshi de Silva, who made a crucial 31 in that ODI win, was another positive for the hosts.
It was a thrilling fortnight for the sport with so much action packed in. While the ODIs were live streamed on YouTube by Sri Lanka Cricket, the board took a call to not telecast the T20Is. It is understood that at least one party was interested in striking a deal with SLC, but the authorities were very lackadaisical in their approach even after a social media campaign #ShowusWomenscricket gathered steam on Twitter. Till such a lethargic attitude prevails, no number of sparking performances from Rodrigues and other youngsters can break the wall.
Updated Date:
Sep 26, 2018
Also See
India ride on Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues' knocks to beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs, clinch T20 series 4-0
ICC Women's Championship: Clinical India ride on performances of bowlers, Smriti Mandhana to hammer Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav's heroics take Indian women to 13-run win over Sri Lanka in T20 series opener