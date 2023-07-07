Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilk Varma have received call-ups to the Indian team for the T20I series against West Indies but the missing name of Rinku Singh led to a lot of criticism of the selection committee. The Indian cricket fraternity was expecting more youngsters to get a chance in the team with the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind.

India vs West Indies: Men in Blue T20I squad

Rinku Singh who had a blockbuster IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders where he also hit five sixes on the last five balls of a match to secure an unfathomable win was expected to be part of the squad but failed to do so.

It was reported on Friday that Rinku and someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was part of IPL 2023 winning side CSK, will be sent o Ireland for the three-game T20I series in August.

The selectors have decided to try out youngsters in different batches as they did not want to send an extremely young side to play in West Indies, a report in Indian Express said.

India will also be taking part in the Asian Games later this year and it’s also one of the reasons why the selection committee wants to try out youngsters in different batches.

“Rinku and other players who did well in the IPL will fly to Ireland as the selection committee doesn’t want to try everyone at one stage. There are seven players of the Indian ODI team who are not going to play T20 as those players are key for us going ahead as they will be playing Asia Cup in late August,” a BCCI source told the newspaper.

Read: Why Rinku, Gaikwad and Jitesh were not picked for West Indies T20Is

Meanwhile, the selection panel has also asked BCCI to arrange more India A tours.

The T20I squad for West Indies tour was the first selection assignment since the appointment of Ajit Agarkar as the head of the selection panel.