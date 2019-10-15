First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'Right man to take India cricket forward', Twitter rejoices as Sourav Ganguly is set to take over as BCCI president

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to become BCCI president and here's how Twitter reacted to the mega announcement.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 15, 2019 11:24:37 IST

Sourav Ganguly is back to steady the rocking boat of Indian cricket. It was in the early 2000s that he did something similar by taking over the captaincy after the match-fixing scandals hit cricket in the nation. And now he is poised to replace the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators who were given the duty to implement the ambitious Lodha panel reforms by becoming the BCCI president.

Most of the reports suggest that Ganguly will be elected as BCCI President unopposed with no one else filing the nomination for the post. It was Brijesh Patel who was expected to take over the presidency but after a midnight coup, Ganguly took the ascendancy.

However, Ganguly will have to demit office in July next year due to compulsory cooling off period.

Ganguly is fully aware of the tumultuous situation of the cricket board and aims to set the house in order immediately.

"I am taking over at a time when BCCI has not been in greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot. It's a great opportunity for me to do something good," said the former India captain after the news broke about him becoming BCCI president.

The potential appointment of the 47-year-old as BCCI president was welcomed with much excitement by the cricket fraternity and fans as wishes poured in on Twitter.

Here's the new BCCI team.

We are all aware of the history between India coach Ravi Shastri and Ganguly, so these jokes came as no surprise.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 11:24:37 IST

Tags : BCCI, Brijesh Patel, COA, Cricket, India, Indian Cricket, Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly Twitter

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all