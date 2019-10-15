'Right man to take India cricket forward', Twitter rejoices as Sourav Ganguly is set to take over as BCCI president
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to become BCCI president and here's how Twitter reacted to the mega announcement.
Sourav Ganguly is back to steady the rocking boat of Indian cricket. It was in the early 2000s that he did something similar by taking over the captaincy after the match-fixing scandals hit cricket in the nation. And now he is poised to replace the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators who were given the duty to implement the ambitious Lodha panel reforms by becoming the BCCI president.
Most of the reports suggest that Ganguly will be elected as BCCI President unopposed with no one else filing the nomination for the post. It was Brijesh Patel who was expected to take over the presidency but after a midnight coup, Ganguly took the ascendancy.
However, Ganguly will have to demit office in July next year due to compulsory cooling off period.
Ganguly is fully aware of the tumultuous situation of the cricket board and aims to set the house in order immediately.
"I am taking over at a time when BCCI has not been in greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot. It's a great opportunity for me to do something good," said the former India captain after the news broke about him becoming BCCI president.
The potential appointment of the 47-year-old as BCCI president was welcomed with much excitement by the cricket fraternity and fans as wishes poured in on Twitter.
Here's the new BCCI team.
We are all aware of the history between India coach Ravi Shastri and Ganguly, so these jokes came as no surprise.
Updated Date:
Oct 15, 2019 11:24:37 IST
Also See
Sourav Ganguly says he is taking over the reins of the board at a time when BCCI's image has taken a beating
Conflict of interest looms large over Sourav Ganguly as former India captain pads up for new innings
Sourav Ganguly set to be named new BCCI president after state units oppose 'understanding' over Brijesh Patel