Sourav Ganguly is back to steady the rocking boat of Indian cricket. It was in the early 2000s that he did something similar by taking over the captaincy after the match-fixing scandals hit cricket in the nation. And now he is poised to replace the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators who were given the duty to implement the ambitious Lodha panel reforms by becoming the BCCI president.

Most of the reports suggest that Ganguly will be elected as BCCI President unopposed with no one else filing the nomination for the post. It was Brijesh Patel who was expected to take over the presidency but after a midnight coup, Ganguly took the ascendancy.

However, Ganguly will have to demit office in July next year due to compulsory cooling off period.

Ganguly is fully aware of the tumultuous situation of the cricket board and aims to set the house in order immediately.

"I am taking over at a time when BCCI has not been in greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot. It's a great opportunity for me to do something good," said the former India captain after the news broke about him becoming BCCI president.

The potential appointment of the 47-year-old as BCCI president was welcomed with much excitement by the cricket fraternity and fans as wishes poured in on Twitter.

Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper.Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada. pic.twitter.com/xU82q5JIzu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 15, 2019

From player to captain to BCCI President, bahut Mubarak ho Dada @SGanguly99 . Great signs for Indian cricket to have an outstanding leader be at helm of the BCCI , expecting innovative and much-needed things — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 14, 2019

Here’s wishing Dada all the best in his new role....often players don’t make good administrators but he’s cut from a different cloth. Expecting him to lead Indian cricket the way he led Indian Cricket Team to glory. @SGanguly99 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 14, 2019

Congratulations dada on becoming the new @BCCI president. I am sure you will steer Indian cricket to greater heights. 👍🏽 @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/1oHxHSH4cm — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) October 15, 2019

I genuinely believe, and have often said so, that @SGanguly99 is the right man to take Indian cricket forward. I wish he had longer than ten months though. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 14, 2019

Sourav Ganguly’s first statement: want to take care of first-class cricketers, their financial well-being and make Ranji Trophy a priority. Great to see. Hope he walks the talk. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) October 14, 2019

Here's the new BCCI team.

That's how the new @BCCI top brass looks like

President: @SGanguly99

Secretary : Jay Shah

Treasurer : Arun Thakur

Jt Secretary: Jayesh George

IPL Chairman: Brijesh Patel — Harini Rana (@HariniRana) October 13, 2019

We are all aware of the history between India coach Ravi Shastri and Ganguly, so these jokes came as no surprise.

#SouravGanguly set to become the next BCCI president Ravi Shastri right now: pic.twitter.com/hl4NnDfobo — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 14, 2019