{literal}{/literal} Ricky Ponting talks tough on ball-tampering scandal but backs Australian dressing room culture- Firstcricket News, Firstpost
First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
PAKW in SL | 3rd T20I Mar 31, 2018
SLW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 38 runs
IPL Apr 07, 2018
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KXIP vs DD
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ricky Ponting talks tough on ball-tampering scandal but backs Australian dressing room culture

Ricky Ponting, said talk of an over aggressive attitude in the Australian dressing room had been blown out of proportion following bans imposed on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

AFP, April 05, 2018

New Delhi: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said on Thursday he was shocked by the ball-tampering scandal that has engulfed the national team but defended a culture he insisted sought to play "hard" and "fair".

Australian cricket player Ricky Ponting speaks during a news conference in Sydney. Reuters

File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters

Ponting, coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Daredevils, said talk of an over aggressive attitude in the Australian dressing room had been blown out of proportion following bans imposed on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

"This is the first time I have actually answered a single question about what's happened in South Africa over the last couple of weeks," Ponting, Australia's Test captain from 2004-2008, told reporters in New Delhi ahead of the start of the IPL season.

"At the end of the day as a past player and as a former captain I was obviously quite shocked to see what actually took place out there on the field.

"The pleasing thing to me is that all this issue is starting to come to an end," he said, referring to Smith and Warner's acceptance of one year bans.

Both have given tearful apologies for plotting to tamper with the ball in the third Test in South Africa last month. Bancroft was filmed using sandpaper to scuff the ball in Cape Town.

On top of the player bans, current coach Darren Lehmann has quit even though he was cleared of any involvement.

While an overhaul of Australian cricket is likely, Ponting defended their cricketing culture, saying the team have always played hard and fair. Australia twice won the World Cup when he was playing.

"We in Australia like to play the game hard and we like to play the game fair and our fans expect Australian players play that way," said Ponting.

"I think the reaction back in Australia was as big as it was because I think the Australian public felt the Australian players hadn't played the game in a fair way.

"The cultural issue for me is what is a really interesting thing. Because when you wound the clock back just a couple of months when Australia won the Ashes there was no talk about cultural problems or issues whatsoever.

"So I think a lot of times these cultural things get blown out of proportion and get spoken about a lot when the reality of the dressing room is completely different from what is actually spoken about all the time," he said.

Published Date: April 05, 2018 | Updated Date: April 05, 2018

Tags : #Australian Cricket Team #Ball-Tampering Scandal #Cameron Bancroft #Cricket #Darren Lehmann #David Warner #Delhi Daredevils #IPL #IPL 2018 #Ricky Ponting #SportsTracker #Steve Smith

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all