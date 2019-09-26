First Cricket
Retired bureaucrat Danny Marak elected unopposed president of Meghalaya Cricket Association

Press Trust of India, Sep 26, 2019 15:25:25 IST

New Delhi: Retired bureaucrat Danny Marak was elected unopposed the president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) while college lecturer Gideon Kharkongor was elected as secretary at state body's Annual General Meeting in Shillong, on Thursday.

Conrad K Sangma and Naba Bhattacharjee, the erstwhile president and secretary went into mandatory cooling off as per new BCCI constitution even though the north-eastern state became a full voting member only in 2018.

Dhrubajyoti Thakuria became the treasurer as elections were held only for two posts.

"Change is the only constant in life. I will extend all support and guidance to the new team for sustaining what has been developed brick by brick since last many years by me," Bhattacharjee, who was the face of North East cricket administrators, told PTI.

Office Bearers:

President: Danny Marak

Vice President: Dipul Ryntathiang

Secretary: Gideon Kharkongor

Joint Secretary: Chiang D Shira

Treasurer: Dhrubajyoti Thakuria

Councillor: Arowtki Sumer.

