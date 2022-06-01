Rest in peace KK: Indian cricket fraternity offers condolences after singer's 'tragic' death

Krishnakumar Kunnath, whose stage name was KK, passed away hours after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday. As per reports, the 53-year-old singer collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after he finished his concert in Nazrul Mancha auditorium. The doctor present at CMRI hospital confirmed that the singer was brought dead.

Indian cricket fraternity was shocked at this news and several present and former cricketers took to Twitter to offer their condolences. The likes of Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, among others took to the social media platform where they expressed grief and offered condolences to the singer’s family and friends.

"Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

"Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti," said former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends," wrote former India captain and former head coach Anil Kumble.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," wrote former India batter VVS Laxman.

KK had a glittering career where he recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among several other languages. After the news of his demise was made public, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too offered his condolences.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.