Reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings retain 22 players from title-winning squad; pacer Mark Wood released
CSK has a purse of Rs 8.5 crore (Rs 6.5 crore left from the last season and an additional Rs two crore made available to the players this season) heading into the auction in IPL 2019.
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 33 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 PAKW Vs IREW Pakistan Women beat Ireland Women by 38 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Shashi Tharoor says Narendra Modi's rule has been bad for India, personality cult 'Moditva' scores over Hindutva
-
Chaos in Sri Lanka, China’s long shadow and rise of anti-democratic forces complicate India’s security challenge
-
Flipkart engages with staff to allay worries over business after Binny Bansal's sudden exit following allegations of misconduct
-
PV Sindhu doesn’t have the luxury to feel bad after a loss, says national badminton coach Pulella Gopichand
-
Rami Malek on playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody: It’s arduous to depict someone’s life in just two hours
-
Ananga-Ranga in the #MeToo era: Subjugation of women who seek pleasure has been the norm since medieval times
-
#MeToo: Understanding consent and sex-positivity in a patriarchal society
-
Sri Lanka Parliament votes against newly-appointed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in landmark floor test
-
राजस्थान: गहलोत और पायलट के मैदान में उतरने से कांग्रेस को फायदा होगा या नुकसान
-
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: बीजेपी ने 31 कैंडीडेट की दूसरी लिस्ट जारी की, जानिए किसे मिली टिकट
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: अजीत जोगी कांग्रेस के सुनहरे सपनों पर ग्रहण लगा सकते हैं
-
राफेल सौदे की जांच पर सुनवाई पूरी, SC ने सभी याचिकाओं पर सुरक्षित रखा फैसला
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: राजस्थान में सचिन पायलट और अशोक गहलोत लड़ेंगे विधायक का चुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Chennai: Reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday announced it has retained 22 players for the 2019 season, releasing only three members from the title-winning squad.
CSK, which returned to the IPL fold after serving a two-year suspension, won the 2018 tournament, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.
England fast bowler Mark Wood and uncapped Indian players Kanishk Seth and Kshitiz Sharma have been released.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) celebrate after being crown IPL 2018 champions. AFP
Franchises were required to inform the IPL Governing Council by 15 November 15 about their retentions and release of players for the 2019 player auction to be held next month.
England all-rounder David Willey, who was picked as a replacement for the injured all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has been retained.
Jadhav, who sustained an injury in the opening match and missed the rest of the tournament, also remains in the squad.
Wood featured only in one match while Sharma and Seth didn't feature in any game.
CSK had retained skipper M S Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja prior to the 2018 auction and also used the Right to Match card for Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis.
The team didn't seek a replacement for New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who was injured and he would come back into the squad, according to CSK sources.
CSK has a purse of Rs 8.5 crore (Rs 6.5 crore left from the last season and an additional Rs two crore made available to the players this season) heading into the auction.
Updated Date:
Nov 14, 2018
Also See
India-New Zealand series could see many high-scoring matches, says Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner
Shikhar Dhawan leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad for 'financial reasons' to rejoin Delhi Daredevils ahead of IPL 2019
Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds claims 'Monkeygate' scandal drove him to alcoholism, led to his 'downhill slide'