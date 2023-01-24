Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
'Red hot favourites to win World Cup', Michael Vaughan lauds India's aggressive approach in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

“India finally committing to playing One day cricket the aggressive way makes them Red hot favourites to win the men’s World Cup this year .. #INDvNZ,” Vaughan tweeted on his official Twitter handle.

File image of former England captain Michael Vaughan. AFP

India skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill both notched up centuries in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, and former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to express his views on the hosts’ aggressive way of batting.

“India finally committing to playing One day cricket the aggressive way makes them Red hot favourites to win the men’s World Cup this year .. #INDvNZ,” Vaughan tweeted on his official Twitter handle.

Rohit and Gill forged 212 runs for the opening stand, before the former was cleaned up by Michael Bracewell in the 27th over. Shubman followed soon after, and from 230/2, India lost half their side at 293/5 in the 39th over. Following this, the Twitterati were quick to respond to Vaughan’s tweet, with some fans even saying the 48-year-old jinxed it.

Rohit Sharma’s knock of 101 was his first ODI century in three years, his last coming against Australia in January 2020. Meanwhile, Shubman continued his fine form this series with scores of 208, 40* and 112 across the three matches.

The duo’s knocks, along with Hardik Pandya’s 54, took India to 385/9, a total the hosts successfully defended with more than eight overs to spare, as New Zealand were bundled out for 295.

With the win in the third ODI, the Men in Blue completed the clean sweep of the ODI series 3-0.

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 21:25:34 IST

