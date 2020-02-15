Red cards for bad behaviour? ICC can no longer stay silent as errant players are marring cricket's spirit, legacy
Neither captains, nor players, nor umpires of the modern era seem to have understood what the spirit of the game of cricket really means. If the International Cricket Conference (ICC) doesn’t come down heavily on errant captains and players and if it doesn’t ‘punish’ lenient umpiring, the game will soon be known for its hooliganism rather than for its nobility.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 40 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 1 run
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 15th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 16th, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL vs HK - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs THAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW vs SAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW vs PAKW - Feb 16th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
'Who benefitted from Pulwama?': Rahul Gandhi should introspect on Delhi polls, slinging conspiracies won't revive Congress' fortunes
-
AGR woes: DoT asks telcos to clear dues by midnight after SC rap; withdraws order of no coercive action against defaulting firms
-
BJP’s dwindling fortunes in states a result of top-heavy central leadership; party yet to address lack of empowered local leaders
-
How Margot Robbie has perfected the art of carrying a film on her shoulders while never blowing her own trumpet
-
Wendell Rodricks was an icon of Indian's LGBTQ rights movement — a pioneer who ventured where few had dared to
-
From Kashmir to Red Corridor, a massively stressed CRPF remains backbone of India's internal security
-
Public clocks of Bombay: In documenting the city's timekeepers, musings on the nature of time
-
Premier League: Willy Boly's header ruled out by VAR as Wolverhampton Wanderers eke out goalless draw with Leicester City
-
China sees major drop in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, reports 143 new deaths; Beijing imposes 14-day self-quarantine on all arrivals
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Glenn Turner, the former New Zealand opener and skipper was a gentleman if ever there was one. During the 1980 Test series between the West Indies and New Zealand, he was disgusted with the boorish behaviour of the tourists, on and off the field. When he batted against them at Worcester in England a few months later, he protested in a bizarre manner: The elegant batsman cross-batted every ball, scoring 45 runs off 24 deliveries, and then deliberately sat on his wicket. “I did that to show my contempt for cricketers who cannot behave in public,” Turner said later.
Lionel Lord Tennyson, former England skipper and grandson of the great poet, wrote Sticky Wickets in 1950, a year before he passed away. In his book he says, “Cricket has more in it than mere efficiency. There is something called the spirit of cricket, which cannot be defined.” The ‘spirit of cricket’ was, however, defined by his successors Ted Dexter and Colin Cowdrey in the 1990s, and is now a part of the preamble to the laws of the game.
A win-at-all-costs attitude is causing injury to the game. Illustration courtesy Austin Coutinho
The preamble states that cricket is a game that owes much of its unique appeal to the fact that it should be played not only within its laws, but also within the ‘spirit of the game’. Any action which is seen to abuse this ‘spirit’ causes injury to the game itself. It then explains the roles and responsibilities of captains, players and umpires in respecting and upholding the ‘spirit of cricket’.
A win-at-all-costs attitude is causing injury to the game. If the International Cricket Conference (ICC) doesn’t come down heavily on errant captains and players and if it doesn’t ‘punish’ lenient umpiring, the game will soon be known for its hooliganism rather than for its nobility.
Foul language, sledging, excessive appealing, sendoffs to batsmen with a finger showing the way to the dressing room, bowling beamers, questioning the umpires’ decisions, exchanging blows after the match and showing disrespect to each others’ national flags are things that are contrary to the ‘spirit of the game’. Yet, that is what happened in the finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup last Sunday – a showcase event for youth cricket. That only two Indians and three Bangladeshis were found misbehaving – and thus handed out punishments – after that rather detestable game speaks of how inadequate cricket’s laws are in dealing with ungentlemanly behaviour. The youngsters got away with murder and the two coaches were fortunate to not have received bans for negligence on their part.
The Indians were carrying a legacy forward, having won the crown on four occasions. The Bangladeshis were first-time pretenders to the throne and were that much keener to cause an upset. The latter, a very talented team, however decided to add that extra bit to their effort by being aggressive and implementing a well thought out plan to get under the Indians’ skins. Here’s where the Indian coach failed his boys. If he hadn’t preempted what the Bangladeshis were up to, he should have at least known after the first couple of overs were bowled and re-thought his strategy. What did the Indian boys do? They fell into the trap laid by their opponents, reacted, lost their cool and were eventually vanquished.
Cricket is no longer the gentleman’s game it was in the last century. With the wealth and fame that the game has offered to its top exponents for the last few decades, it was inevitable that ethics, honesty and good manners would soon be tossed out of the window. In recent times, the Ben Stokes controversies, the Joss Buttler-Vernon Philander tiff, sandpaper gate, the sexist remarks by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on a television programme, racism, match-fixing scandals and so many other unsavoury incidents have only given cricket a bad name. One doesn’t have to be a lip-reader to find out what Virat Kohli’s favourite word on the cricket field is, and he has millions of young followers!
Just the other day I was watching a clip of the legendary Kapil Dev picking six wickets in a Test match against Australia. After each wicket, he would smile, walk down to the slip cordon area and do the ‘low-fives’ with his teammates; no theatrics, no tantrums. He would then walk back to his bowling mark and refocus on getting his late out-swingers going. Compare this with the histrionics of a Shardul Thakur or a Navdeep Saini after they get the batsman out, slogging, on the long on boundary.
Wasn’t Kapil Dev aggressive? In the early 90s, the great all-rounder partnered Sachin Tendulkar in a double-wicket competition at Wankhede Stadium. One of their opponents was Richard Hadlee, who was at the time considered to be the world’s best all-rounder with Ian Botham, Imran Khan and Kapil Dev following close behind, in that order. I don’t quite remember who partnered Hadlee. After the Indian pair had won easily, Kapil Dev walked into the visitors’ dressing room, where I was seated alone, pumped his arm and using a choice Haryanvi expletive said, “Best all-rounder in the world?” His celebrations were private and gentlemanly, I guess.
Despite being a fast bowler in the 80s, and an aggressive one at that, my celebrations were never over-the-top. When I coached a talented bunch of youngsters in the 90s, it was as much about etiquette as technique, fitness and mind games. When I returned to cricket in 2009-10, after a ten-year break due to career and personal reasons, the change in dressing room culture hit me like a lightning bolt. Boys who weren’t out in the middle were instructed by their coaches to cheer every shot – defensive or attacking – and applaud every ball, even bad ones. To deride the opposition bowlers and fielders, to keep the noise going through the day. It was a new sort of ‘aggression’ I had never seen before.
What was more shocking was the language – full of cusswords – used by the youngsters in conversation, unmindful of who was listening. I knew I was a misfit in that ‘evolved’ crowd of cricket officials, coaches and players, and walked out of it all in a couple of years.
Modern cricketers are a belligerent lot, a lot more like footballers. The ICC can no longer afford to postpone the use of yellow and red cards in international cricket by umpires. The sooner the better!
The author is a caricaturist and sportswriter. A former fast bowler, coach and sports administrator, he believes in calling a spade a spade.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2020 09:39:28 IST
Also See
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: From Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Rakibul Hasan to Towhid Hridoy against Ravi Bishnoi, player battles to watch out for in Final
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli wants players to be 'best version of themselves' to dominate world cricket
India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma's injury being assessed, should be fine in a few days hopefully, says KL Rahul