Jaipur: In its eighth year, Red Bull Campus Cricket’s final leg of the tournament has kicked-off in Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur with last four teams competing in the semi-finals.

The winner of the national final will be crowned Indian champions and will represent the country at the World Final in the UAE.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have joined forces with the energy drink giant for the current edition of the annual international T20 tournament where over 300 college teams across the nation participated.

The partnership between Rajasthan Royals and Red Bull will also provide a potential scouting hunt for the IPL franchise and few young players might receive an opportunity to be a part of the trials conducted by the team along with the possibility of getting picked in the next IPL auctions.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Paddy Upton, batting coach Amol Muzumdar, bowling coach Sairaj Bahutale and young talented batsman Riyan Parag from Rajasthan Royals will be present for the final match on 17 May.

International cricketers like KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shradul Thakur and Niroshan Dickwella have also participated in the tournament and went on to represent their country at the top level. Cricketers like Manan Vohra, Siddhesh Lad, Himanshu Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anukul Roy, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ricky Bhui have also reaped the benefits of the competition by earning IPL contracts.

Rahul was the top run-scorer during the 2013 edition of the competition.