RCB’s 12th Man Army scripts Guinness World Record at Puma’s event

Along with Royal Challengers' comprehensive win over Gujarat Titans, the RCB fans scripted a new record off the field. The fan base fetched a new Guinness World Record feat by completing most runs between the wickets in an hour at #12thManTakeover which was organised at Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru.

RCB fans are considered one of the most loyal fanbases in sports and share a good bond together. In the event organised by sportswear brand Puma, a group of 187 Bangalore fans came together to take part. The event marked the wake of Royal Challengers Bangalore becoming the first T20 team in the world to be ranked among the Top 10 most popular teams on social media. The enthusiastic 12th Man Army breached the feat by accomplishing 823 runs between the wickets on a 22-yard crease set up at the venue.

The Bangalore-based franchise has consistently focused on creating curated experiences for its fans. But this time, the fans have taken it to another level by creating a world record in front of two prominent sports luminaries - sprinter Dutee Chand and Indian hockey star Rupinder Pal Singh. While Dutee Chand got delighted after watching so many fans unifying for a sports event, Indian drag-flicker Rupinder said, “Passionate fans are always a blessing for any sportsperson or a team.”

Following the event, the Managing Director of PUMA India & Southeast Asia asserted, “PUMA has always believed in connecting fans with sports culture by creating personalized experiential events for them. We are committed to engaging and serving our consumers in the best possible way. It was great to see cricket fans come in such a huge number to set this new world record. The atmosphere was quite electrifying, and we are glad to get fans on a single platform for this initiative.”

After acquiring the milestone, the RCB fans went on celebrating Bangalore's victory as well as King Kohli’s massive comeback. The VP and Head of the franchise, Rajesh Menon was also present at the event and said, “From the jersey to the stands, we always want to bring our 12th-man army closer to the game.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.