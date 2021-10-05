RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd Match of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After starting the second leg of IPL 2021 with two defeats, RCB have bounced back hard to win three in a row. The win against PBKS in the last match made sure that they qualified for the play-offs. Now, they would look to go one step ahead and push for the top-2 finish.

They are third in the table with 16 points with two games in hand, while CSK are second in the table with 18 points. And DC are first with 20 points. Both DC and CSK have a better run rate but just one match remaining. RCB will look to win both their matches and by a good run rate while hoping that CSK loses in their last match. RCB's last match is against DC and they would look to register a big win over them.

The big stars are performing for RCB. Kohli has been providing them with brisk starts along with Devdutt Padikkal. While Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have been winning the middle and death overs battle against the opposition. Kohli would look to get a big one under his belt ahead of the play-offs. The Maxwell vs Rashid Khan battle will be fascinating to watch in case it does happen. Maxwell has scored 407 runs at an average of 40.70 in the IPL so far at a SR of 142.05. He is the in-form player and a vital cog in that RCB batting line-up.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel have been brilliant in the bowling department so far and they will be the biggest threats to the SRH batsmen.

SRH were the first team to be knocked out and have been really disappointing in IPL 2021. They have just two wins from 12 matches. Their batting has been a big letdown and one of the main reasons for their failure. It was again on display in the last game as they could only manage 115/8 against KKR. They are playing for pride in these last two games and would want their batsmen to step up big time.

There will be a lot expected from Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Jason Holder and Abdul Samad.

With SRH having nothing to lose and RCB looking to sneak into the top two, we can expect a cracker of a contest.

Here's all you need to know about the 52nd match of IPL 2021 between RCB and SRH

When will the 52nd match of the IPL 2021 between RCB and SRH take place?

The match between RCB and SRH will take place on 6 October 2021.

What is the venue for the RCB vs SRH match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the RCB vs SRH match start?

The RCB vs SRH match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs SRH match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.