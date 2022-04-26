RCB vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to get their campaign back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

RCB, who have won five out of their eight matches so far and are at number 5 in the points table, succumbed to a confidence-denting defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. The Faf du Plessis-led side were bowled out for 68 as none of their batters managed to get going on a rare off day. In Reply, SRH chased down the target with 9 wickets in the bank.

RCB would like to believe that their last match against SRH was a one-off thing. Their next encounter against RR is a very crucial one as both teams are locked at 10 points each. Although RCB have played a match more than the Royals, they have the opportunity to put their noses ahead with a win on Tuesday.

The biggest challenge for RCB will be to dismiss Jos Buttler early. The RR opener has hit three hundreds in this IPL so far and is in the form of his life. RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood can be the biggest weapon against Buttler. The Australia pacer has been lethal with the new ball and if he can land it in the right area, he can script Buttler's downfall.

Mohammed Siraj has to do more with the ball to support Hazlewood as even if RCB get rid of Buttler early, they will have to deal with RR captain Sanju Samson, their middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer.

As far as RCB's batting is concerned, they would desperately hope that Virat Kohli strikes form.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

