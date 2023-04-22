Royal Challengers Bangalore host Rajasthan Royals in the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday in IPL 2023. The Royals are on the top of the IPL 2023 points table with four wins from eight matches, however, they lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants. RCB are fifth with three wins and as many losses and won their previous game against Punjab Kings. While Bangalore will look to enter the playoff spots by beating Royals, RR aim to consolidate their position at the top by clinching a win on Super Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs RR: Head-to-head

In 28 matches so far, RCB have won 13 games while RR have managed to secure 12 victories. Three matches ended in no result.

RCB vs RR: Bengaluru weather prediction

No rain is expected on Sunday but cloud cover will be seen in the sky as the temperature is expected to hover between 32-degree celsius and 21. High humidity is also expected.

RCB vs RR live streaming details:

When is the RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match will be played on 23 April 2023.

Where will the RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match be played?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match start?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match will start at 3.30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where can we live stream RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Where can we watch RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match on TV?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network channels.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa

