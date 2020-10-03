IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs RR Match: Robin Uthappa departs for 17 as Rajasthan lose fourth wicket

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 03 October, 2020

03 October, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

83/4 (12.4 ov)

Match 15
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore
83/4 (12.4 ov) - R/R 6.55

Play In Progress

Riyan Parag - 8

Mahipal Lomror - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mahipal Lomror Batting 27 25 1 1
Riyan Parag Batting 8 9 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Adam Zampa 2.4 0 25 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 70/4 (10.1)

13 (13) R/R: 5.2

Robin Uthappa 17(22) S.R (77.27)

c Isuru Udana b Yuzvendra Chahal
Highlights

title-img
16:26 (IST)

Uthappa's painful stay in the middle is over. He needed to up the ante and decided to attack the tossed up delivery by Chahal, but mistimed the shot and ended giving away a catch at long off.
15:53 (IST)

RR lose another wicket in the powerplay. The man in form, Samson departs for just four. He wanted to take the attack to RCB, played a drive straight to Chahal who dived to his left to take a fabulous catch off his own bowling. Umpires wanted to check whether it was clean or not and gave the decision in favour of Chahal.
15:47 (IST)

Big wicket for RCB. Dangerman Buttler out, caught at first slip by Padikkal, who dives to his right excellently to take a low catch. Buttler undone by a fuller delivery. He was trying to play a drive but the outside edge flew to the slip fielder. Umpires wanted to have a relook for bump ball but Buttler started to walk away, he knew he was out. 
15:42 (IST)

Smith out, chopped on! There was width on offer and Smith threw his bat on it for a drive but the ball doesn't rise enough, and takes the inside-edge to break the stumps. 
15:05 (IST)

RCB Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal
15:05 (IST)

RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat
15:01 (IST)

TOSS: Steve Smith wins toss, Rajasthan Royals have decided to bat first at Abu Dhabi
14:48 (IST)

Pitch report by Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta: It is a used pitch. Might be on slower side. You can see patches where the ball has landed. There might be something for the bowler. It will become harder as the game progresses. 62 meter and 74 meter boundaries on two sides of the wicket. Par score 160 or 165. 
16:36 (IST)

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 77/4 ( Mahipal Lomror 26 , Riyan Parag 3)

Zampa has been expensive and Kohli is looking at Shivam Dube to get some overs out of him. A decent start for the medium pacer. Just four runs from the over. The pitch looks slow and RR have already lost the cream of their batting. It's looks difficult that they would reach the par score here, which should be 160-170.

Full Scorecard
16:32 (IST)

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 73/4 ( Mahipal Lomror 24 , Riyan Parag 1)

It seems like we jinxed the partnership. Uthappa is gone and the partnership is over. Uthappa needed to score some quickly and that forced him into attacking Chahal's tossed d up delivery, but the timing was not there and long off took the catch gladly. Riyan Parag is the new man in. Three from the over.

Full Scorecard
wkt

Uthappa's painful stay in the middle is over. He needed to up the ante and decided to attack the tossed up delivery by Chahal, but mistimed the shot and ended giving away a catch at long off.

Full Scorecard
After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 70/3 ( Robin Uthappa 17 , Mahipal Lomror 22)

Saini into the attack. Nine from the over including a boundary for Lomror. He was quick to create room by clearing his leg as he dispatched the short ball to long off fence. The rebuilding job has been pretty decent by Uthappa and Lomror. The partnership is currently 39 off 35. 

Full Scorecard
four

FOUR! Shorter delivery from Saini and Lomror was quick to clear his front leg to create room and drilled the ball down the ground, beating the mid off fielder to add a boundary

Full Scorecard
16:19 (IST)

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 61/3 ( Robin Uthappa 15 , Mahipal Lomror 15)

In the domestic circuit, Lomror is know for being aggressive, so naturally he wasn't going to stay quiet for long. Spotted a loopy delivery from Zampa and smoked it over cow corner for a maximum. The ball went missing and forced umpires into taking the strategic timeout. Zampa finishes the over after the break. 11 from the over. 

Full Scorecard
six

SIX! Only 20, but Lomror has a reputation for hitting big shots. And he just showed why! A clean slog-sweep over cow corner against Zampa

Full Scorecard
16:12 (IST)

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 50/3 ( Robin Uthappa 13 , Mahipal Lomror 6)

A quick and decent over for Sundar. Two singles collected by Uthappa and Lomror each. There wasn't much wrong with the bowling. 50 up for RR.

Full Scorecard
16:10 (IST)

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 46/3 ( Robin Uthappa 11 , Mahipal Lomror 4)

Time for Adam Zampa. The leg-spinner starts off by giving away eight runs. Four singles and a boundary. Senior-man Uthappa has to take the responsibility to take RR to a good position and he's trying out things. Attempted a slog shot but it only resulted into a push to long on, however, on the last ball he executed the slog down the ground perfectly and beat the long on fielder to add a boundary.

Full Scorecard
four

FOUR! Uthappa takes on the long on fielder. But manages to get the shot very straight and beat the folder for a boundary

Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals latest updates: Zampa has been expensive and Kohli is looking at Shivam Dube to get some overs out of him. A decent start for the medium pacer. Just four runs from the over. The pitch looks slow and RR have already lost the cream of their batting. It's looks difficult that they would reach the par score here, which should be 160-170.

Preview: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the searing Abu Dhabi heat on Saturday to kickstart doubleheaders in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both teams are tied at four points, but the Steve Smith-led side are at the fourth place in the overall standings as of now, one place above Bangalore, on account of a slightly better run rate.

Saturday's match will be the first game for both teams in Abu Dhabi. Prior to this, RCB have played all three of their games in Dubai, while Rajasthan showed their batting might in their first two games in Sharjah before stumbling against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium is on the bigger side and Royals' experience of playing in Dubai should help them make more informed decisions. The afternoon start means dew won't be a factor and a dry pitch may offer assistance to spinners from both teams.

Since they have a settled overseas players' combination, one possible change in the Royals' playing eleven could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game.

The team has benched young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jos Buttler's arrival but calls have been growing for his inclusion. With the top three of Smith, Buttler and in-form Sanju Samson picking themselves, the stylish southpaw can only play in the middle order. There's also a case of Smith dropping down the order to allow Jaiswal to open in order to ensure the youngster bats at his natural position and a left-right combination can go at the top.

Both Royals and the RCB go into Saturday's afternoon match with two wins in three games.

RCB have made a promising start but need to improve their fielding and death bowling. Navdeep Saini bowled a tidy Super Over against Mumbai Indians to get his team over the line after RCB leaked 79 runs in the last four overs for the game to be tied.

The Bangalore franchise made three changes in the previous clash and are likely to give those players - Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Mann - another go.

The move to open the bowling with Washington Sundar paid off as the offie returned with figures of 12 for one in four overs in a game where more than 400 runs were scored.

Ab de Villiers has shown ominous touch and it must be heartening for the team management to see Shivam Dube providing the big hits towards the end against Mumbai Indians. Skipper Kohli is yet to set the tournament on fire and Saturday could be his day.

Here are the two squads:

 

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: October 03, 2020 16:36:55 IST

