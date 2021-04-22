Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 16: Samson and Co aim to halt Bangalore's winning streak

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 16: Samson and Co aim to halt Bangalore's winning streak

18:20 (IST)

Change in name, change in game, didn’t we all hope? It could yet be – four matches is way too early to call any team’s IPL fortunes – but have Punjab learned from one of their more glaring issues from the last season (or the last several seasons)? Evidently not.

Yash Jha analyses PBKS's nine-wicket defeat to SRH. 

18:10 (IST)

The Royals have struggled to perform as a cohesive batting unit. While Samson led the team to within touching distance of victory with his sensational century against Punjab Kings, it was the South African duo of David Miller and Chris Morris that pulled off a win against the Delhi Capitals.

Against CSK, opener Jos Buttler looked dangerous but the other batsmen failed to provide any valuable contributions. For the former champions to do well, the side must click as a batting unit with Samson and the Englishman playing key roles.

Read the match preview here

18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2021 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR). RCB are the only side left with 100 per cent winning record in the tournament. However, they now shift base from Chennai to Mumbai. RR have been in Mumbai from the start of the tournament and while they are not in the best of form, the fact that they are well aware of the conditions could give them some edge over Virat Kohli and Co. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up to the match.

Highlights

title-img

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): RCB are the only side left with 100 per cent winning record in the tournament. However, they now shift base from Chennai to Mumbai. RR have been in Mumbai from the start of the tournament and while they are not in the best of form, the fact that they are well aware of the conditions could give them some edge over Virat Kohli and Co. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up to the match.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 16 of IPL 2021 on Thursday.

RCB have long endured the tag of perennial underachievers but are flying high at the moment in the IPL 2021 with three wins from as many games. In fact they are the only team with 100 per cent win record in the tournament now.

With six points already in the bag, RCB have one leg almost in the playoffs but Virat Kohli knows it better than anyone that the job is far from over. The team cannot afford to be complacent and that will be the aim as they seek the fourth consecutive win of the season against RR.

RCB captain Virat Kohli (L) and RR skipper Sanju Samson. Image: Sportzpics

RCB captain Virat Kohli (L) and RR skipper Sanju Samson. Image: Sportzpics

Apart from complacency, RCB also have the challenge of quickly adapting to new conditions in Mumbai. All of their three matches had taken place in Chennai. RCB's winning streak has been a result of their players performing well in all departments. Their only area of concern at the moment is the lack of runs from the openers. Both Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are yet to play an innings of note.

On the other hand, RR are on a sticky wicket losing two out of their three matches. Their only victory came against Delhi Capitals. They come into the match after losing to Chennai Super Kings by 45 runs. The defeat was down to RR's batting collapse and in the absence of Ben Stokes their middle-order looks extremely brittle and heavily reliant on young Indian players.

Sanju Samson has a tough task on his hand to inspire a young group of players against RCB, a team with a solid mix of seasoned and young cricketers. However, RR go into the match with one advantage and that is the knowledge of the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. RR have played all their matches in Mumbai so far and that could help them against RCB.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Updated Date: April 22, 2021 18:00:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 4, Full Cricket Score: Arshdeep stars as Punjab edge Rajasthan in thriller
First Cricket News

Highlights, RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 4, Full Cricket Score: Arshdeep stars as Punjab edge Rajasthan in thriller

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Arshdeep Singh, who has been impressive so far today, is given the final over of the evening. Starts off with a wide delivery down the off side. Just a single off the next two deliveries as the equation comes down to 11 off 3. Samson goes downtown over the extra cover/wide long on fence for a maximum to bring the equation down to 5 off 2. Samson denies the single off the fifth ball after not quite connecting, choosing to face the last delivery with five needed. The Rajasthan skipper goes big towards the extra cover fence off the last ball, but fails to get the distance as Hooda collects the winning catch.

Highlights, MI vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 1, Full Cricket Score: Bangalore pip Mumbai in last-ball thriller
First Cricket News

Highlights, MI vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 1, Full Cricket Score: Bangalore pip Mumbai in last-ball thriller

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Jamieson goes for a run when there was no chance he could up end being safe. He's back in the dugout but Mumbai would've been more happier with the wicket of AB de Villers. He takes a single off the last ball and keeps strike. RCB need seven runs in the final over. Don't go anywhere!

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
First Cricket News

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Here's all you need to know about Match 16 of the IPL 2021 between RCB and RR.