RCB vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Time is running out for Punjab Kings. The defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter has hurt their playoff chances and pushed them down 8th spot in the points table. The Punjab-based franchise will next take on the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

PBKS still have a chance to get to the magic number 16 if they win their remaining three matches and if they manage to do that then they will more or less secure a spot in the playoffs but the road won't be an easy one for the Mayank Agarwal-led side. For starters, they will have to get the better of RCB who are harbouring hopes of a top-two finish after Rajasthan Royals' slip-up against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Punjab's batting has changed course and gone back pushing their power hitters at the top which seems to be working fine for them but it's their bowling that has let them down.

Sandeep Sharma has been good in patches but on bad days, he has been really expensive. It might not be a bad idea to look for a wicket-taking option in someone like Ishan Porel, who can support Kagiso Rabada with the new ball.

RCB, on the other hand, are in a much better position both in terms of standings - they are at number four with 14 points in 12 matches - and also team combination. The only thing they will be really worried about is stalwart Virat Kohli's form.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan. Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.