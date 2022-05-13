IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update: Bairstow, Dhawan bring up 50-run stand

After 5 overs,Punjab Kings 60/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 37 , )
Maxwell returns. There's a chance for run-out in the fourth ball but Dhawan has made it. Dhawan gets a lifeline but that is short-lived as he is cleaned up by Maxwell. 10 runs off the over.
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|64/1 (5.2 ov) - R/R 12
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jonny Bairstow
|Batting
|41
|17
|3
|4
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Glenn Maxwell
|2
|0
|17
|1
|Mohammed Siraj
|1.2
|0
|17
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 60/1 (5)
|
4 (4) R/R: 24
Jonny Bairstow 4(1)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 0(0)
|
Shikhar Dhawan 21(15) S.R (140)
b Glenn Maxwell
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS cricket score, 60th IPL Match Live Coverage: Glenn Maxwell into the attack first up with Jonny Bairstow facing him. The England batter is off the mark with a single, and so is Dhawan. In the fifth ball, Bairstow goes over long-off to collect the first six of the match. Eight off the first over.
After 4 overs,Punjab Kings 50/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 34 , Shikhar Dhawan 15)
Live RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Updates
Hazlewood back into the attack. Dhawan collects a boundary, going wide over mid-on for it. PBKS bring up their team fifty, that also brings up the half-century stand between Bairstow and Dhawan. Seven off the over.
After 3 overs,Punjab Kings 43/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 34 , Shikhar Dhawan 8)
Live RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Updates
Pace from the other end as Josh Hazlewood is into the attack. Bairstow goes full aggressive mode with a couple of fours and sixes in the over as 22 runs come from it. Mohammad Siraj bowls the third over of the contest and 13 runs come from it.
After 1 overs,Punjab Kings 8/0 ( Jonny Bairstow 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Live RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Updates
Glenn Maxwell into the attack first up with Jonny Bairstow facing him. The England batter is off the mark with a single, and so is Dhawan. In the fifth ball, Bairstow goes over long-off to collect the first six of the match. Eight off the first over.
Live RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Updates
Time for LIVE action now. Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab Kings openers, make their way out to the middle. Spin introduced straight away by RCB as Glenn Maxwell set to open the bowling attack.
PBKS XI: Mayank Agarwal(Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
RCB XI: Faf du Plessis(Captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Live RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Updates
Toss update: Faf du Plessis wins the toss and says RCB will field first against PBKS.
"Average score batting first here has been 177 but a winning total has been in the 190s. Batters love it here, because, it is an absolute belter. It's hard, nice covering of grass and there will be some swing upfront due to the extreme humidity these days. Bowlers will hope to get some swing, because if they don't, they'll go the distance as this is a fast-scoring ground," says Matthew Hayden at the pitch report
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record
Total Matches: 29
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 13
Punjab Kings: 16
No Result: 0
Last encounter
In the last match between these two sides, Punjab Kings got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in Mumbai in the early part of this season.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 60 of the IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. PBKS are fighting to stay alive this season while RCB will hope to edge closer to the playoffs. This should be a cracking contest. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: With an eye on playoff qualification, Faf dun Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings in an important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 fixture. The RCB vs PBKS encounter is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.
RCB need at least one win in their remaining two matches to keep a foot inside the playoffs. If they win both of their remaining matches then they can finish in the top two.
The equation is not that easy for PBKS. They need to win their remaining three matches to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs without a hiccup.
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match be played?
The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 13 May.
Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match be held?
The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match start?
The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Raj Angad Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell
