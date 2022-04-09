RCB vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

RCB vs MI Predicted Playing 11: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have failed to prove their mettle so far this season. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be desperate to end their winless run when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on 9 April.

Mumbai enter this match after being hammered by Pat Cummins in their last outing against KKR. The match was in a balance when Cummins walked out to bat. However, the all-rounder went on to smash a 50 in 14 balls and seal the deal for KKR in the 16th over itself. This took a toll on not only the confidence of Mumbai Indians, but also on their net run rate. They are currently placed ninth on the points table.

For this match, Mumbai Indians might be forced to make a few changes. After his disastrous 35-run over in the last match, Daniel Sams could well make way for Fabian Allen this time. Dewald Brewis and Tilak Varma can also chip in with the ball and this could well prompt Mumbai to go in with an extra batter as well in Tim David.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have four points in three games and they will be further bolstered with the availability of Glenn Maxwell for this match. With good performances by Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed in their last outing, the team looks fairly well-balanced to take on MI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI:



Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

