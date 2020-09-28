IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs MI Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to bounce back from crushing defeat

News coming in from RCB camp
Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana are all set to make their debut in tonight's match.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of Game 10 of IPL 2020!
Today we have a match between two sides who both find themselves on two points. Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the match having lost heavily in their second match of the tournament, while Mumbai Indians recovered from their opening day defeat to record a 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Stay tuned for all the updates, live score and over-by-over commentary!
Pitch report:
Not much grass and it's a dry surface. It's going to be a great game for batting, reckons Kevin Pietersen. Michael Slater says team winning the toss should bat first.
Erring KKR paid for strategic blunders as MI cruised to 49-run win
Mid-way through the first innings, it felt like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacers were bowling on a pitch that was 28 yards long rather 22. Majority of the deliveries seemed to be landing half-way down the strip and sitting up preciously for the Mumbai Indians' (MI) top order to feast on. Rohit Sharma helped himself to 80 from 54 balls as Mumbai posted a formidable total of 195/5, a target that was never going to be achieved by the series of blunders Kolkata had committed throughout the match.
Winning the toss and bowling might have been the right option, but the first mistake of the innings came from a short and wide offering by Sandeep Warrier in the opening over. Rohit sent the ball over cover-point for a six.
Here are the full squads of both teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.
Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.
KL Rahul proves he is India's best T20 batsman with a ton for the ages
When KL Rahul hit his first boundary of the evening in Dubai, he overtook Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs in the IPL. By the time he was done – 20 further boundaries later – he’d had the kind of record-breaking evening the Master Blaster was accustomed to when batting in the UAE.
Rahul’s unbeaten 132 became the highest score by any Indian in the IPL; it became the highest score by any captain in the IPL; it became the fourth-highest score by anyone in the IPL (and the highest since AB de Villiers’ 133* against Mumbai Indians in 2015).
Fast-bowling concerns for RCB as Virat Kohli's men take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to address their pace-bowling concerns when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Monday.
RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded line-up collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat.
After scores of 14 and 1, Kohli is due for a big one and would be itching to spend more time in the middle.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: After winning their first match, Royal Challengers Bangalore experienced familiar problems with their bowling in the next match against Kings XI Punjab, which they lost by a massive 97 run. Virat Kohli would hope that his side won't repeat the same mistakes when they face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
Preview: RCB's bowling department conceded 200 plus runs against Punjab, with KL Rahul scoring a brilliant century. In the chase, the Bangalore-based side were bowled out for mere 109, with key batsmen like Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch failing to make an impact.
Only leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal looked to be in form when compared to other RCB bowlers while captain Kohli hasn't fired in the two matches. Still early days, but Kohli would know that a bad start to the season will only make things difficult in the future. It will be interesting to see if England all-rounder Moeen Ali would make his way into the playing XI against Mumbai to bolster the bowling attack.
For Mumbai, everything went as per the plan against Kolkata Knight Riders. They put up runs on board and the bowlers also impressed, picking up nine wickets during Kolkata's chase. Rohit Sharma was outstanding in that game, smashing 80 off just 54 balls. Pacers Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah bowled quite well while spinner Rahul Chahar was also economical in his four-over spell.
It's unlikely that Rohit will change his winning combination against Bangalore.
