Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to host KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of IPL 2023 on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Lucknow, after winning its last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be looking forward to continuing its winning spree.

On the other hand, Bengaluru – which faced an 81-run loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders – are expected to make efforts to rebound in the game. Speaking of which, the match is expected to be an intense battle with efficient batters on both sides. Ahead of the match between Bangalore and Lucknow, check the head-to-head records between both the teams and also the weather prediction in Bengaluru for the day.

RCB vs LSG: Head-to-head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants have so far played only two matches against each other. RCB won on both occasions, by 18 runs in the league stage and 14 runs in the Eliminator.

RCB vs LSG weather prediction

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 33 degrees Celsius with the minimum temperature likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius. While the day will witness a hazy sun, wind speed is expected to hover around 35km/h.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants live streaming

When will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants take place?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on 10 April, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants take place?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where can I watch the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I stream the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

RCB vs LSG full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.



Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak.