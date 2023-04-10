IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) will aim to bounce back from a royal thrashing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

RCB began IPL 2023 in style with an eight-wicket hammering of five-time champions Mumbai Indians on home turf, with skipper Faf du Plessis and batting superstar Virat Kohli stitching a solid 148-run opening stand to help the team chase down the 172-run target set by Rohit Sharma and Co with eight wickets and nearly four overs to spare.

Bangalore similarly were firmly in control against KKR at the Eden Gardens in their second outing, reducing the two-time winners to 89/5 before a whirlwind partnership between Shardul Thakur (68) and Rinku Singh (46) turned the game on its head. The Kolkata spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Sunil Narine then decimated their batting order as they were bundled out for 123 after being set 205 to win.

Lucknow, meanwhile, find themselves at the third spot after getting off to a positive start in only their second season in the league with two wins in three games — both victories coming at their home venue of the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Their only defeat so far was an away fixture against Chennai Super Kings in the ‘Yellow Army’s first match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in which KL Rahul’s men fell short by just 12 runs in a high-scoring game in which both sides crossed 200.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

