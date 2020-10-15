IPL 2020 LIVE Score, RCB vs KXIP Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and Virat Kohli opts to bat first

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab latest updates: Pitch report: Kevin Pietersen thinks wicket will be little bit quicker compared to the last game. It will be an even contest between bat and ball. Winning the toss and batting first should be ideal.

The bowlers, too impressed that night with Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin picking three wickets each.

Can they script something similar tonight? Stay tuned as we bring you LIVE updates in the build-up towards the all-important clash.

Preview: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to strengthen their case for a top four spot with a victory over struggling Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Earlier in the season when these two sides met, KXIP captain KL Rahul made a sensational century – 132 not out – as they handed a 97-run thrashing to Kohli's RCB. It has been a remarkable turnaround for both the teams since that match. The win over RCB is the only time Punjab managed to grab all two points. Currently they are at the bottom of the table after seven matches, suffering defeats on six occasions.

RCB have won their previous two matches and they occupy third spot with 10 points. Both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are in form but it's their bowlers who impressed in their previous match.

Bowling on a tough Sharjah pitch, RCB bowlers did a phenomenal job against Kolkata Knight Riders. Spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal were outstanding in their spells as they RCB reduced KKR to 112/9 in 20 overs, and won the match by a massive 97 runs.

For KXIP, Chris Gayle has recovered from food poisoning and will likely start the match against his former team. "To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe Boss is back. I know you all have been waiting for such a long time, the wait is over unless something dramatic happens to the Universe Boss again, which I hope not," Gayle said.

After losing a few close matches, Punjab are in desperate state. A win could lift the morale of KXIP but RCB are the favourites and they will look to punish Rahul and Co for what happened in the previous match.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

