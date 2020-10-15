IPL 2020 LIVE Score, RCB vs KXIP Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and Virat Kohli opts to bat first

No changes for RCB
Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
No changes for RCB
Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss update
Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and Virat Kohli opts to bat first
Deepak Hooda has received his cap during a team huddle so he'll be making his debut for Kings XI Punjab.
Pitch report
Kevin Pietersen thinks wicket will be little bit quicker compared to the last game. It will be an even contest between bat and ball. Team winning the toss should ideally choose to bat first.
Chris Gayle, speaking on Star Sports, confirmed that he'll be in the playing XI today. He sounded positive and said he's not under pressure due to his team's form.
Head-to-head record
The Punjab side has a slight lead over Bangalore in the IPL. Both teams have played each other 25 times, Kings XI Punjab tasted victory 13 times while Royal Challengers Bangalore got the positive result 12 times.
What's wrong with Glenn Maxwell?
Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell has attributed his inconsistent run in the IPL over eight seasons to frequent changes in his role, something that is very clear to him when playing for his country.
What makes Washington Sundar so special in T20 cricket?
Washington is a no-nonsense cricketer who goes about his task with utmost sincerity and very little fuss. He keeps on doing the same things over and over again and that perseverance pays dividends. His versatility has also helped RCB where he's contributed in the Powerplay and middle overs.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has said he wouldn't mind having an option of reviewing contentious wide deliveries and waist-high full tosses in T20 cricket, more so in high-profile tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more on that here.
On Wednesday, an all-round performance from their bowlers coupled with fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals to their sixth win of IPL 2020 by beating Rajasthan Royals. Check out photos from their 13-run win here.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab latest updates: Pitch report: Kevin Pietersen thinks wicket will be little bit quicker compared to the last game. It will be an even contest between bat and ball. Winning the toss and batting first should be ideal.
The bowlers, too impressed that night with Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin picking three wickets each.
Can they script something similar tonight? Stay tuned as we bring you LIVE updates in the build-up towards the all-important clash.
Preview: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to strengthen their case for a top four spot with a victory over struggling Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Ground.
Earlier in the season when these two sides met, KXIP captain KL Rahul made a sensational century – 132 not out – as they handed a 97-run thrashing to Kohli's RCB. It has been a remarkable turnaround for both the teams since that match. The win over RCB is the only time Punjab managed to grab all two points. Currently they are at the bottom of the table after seven matches, suffering defeats on six occasions.
RCB have won their previous two matches and they occupy third spot with 10 points. Both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are in form but it's their bowlers who impressed in their previous match.
Bowling on a tough Sharjah pitch, RCB bowlers did a phenomenal job against Kolkata Knight Riders. Spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal were outstanding in their spells as they RCB reduced KKR to 112/9 in 20 overs, and won the match by a massive 97 runs.
For KXIP, Chris Gayle has recovered from food poisoning and will likely start the match against his former team. "To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe Boss is back. I know you all have been waiting for such a long time, the wait is over unless something dramatic happens to the Universe Boss again, which I hope not," Gayle said.
After losing a few close matches, Punjab are in desperate state. A win could lift the morale of KXIP but RCB are the favourites and they will look to punish Rahul and Co for what happened in the previous match.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.
Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Outstanding final over bowled by the Bravo as he starts off with a couple of dots, before bamboozling Nadeem with an off-cutter to collect a simple return catch and pretty much seal the game in his team’s favour. Sandeep’s able to collect a single off the fifth, with Natarajan getting beaten off the last delivery. Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs and keep their IPL 2020 campaign alive as they collect their third victory in eight games!
It's all over! Pattinson takes the final wicket. Dominant performance from Mumbai Indians as they clinch victory by 57 runs. Rajpoot c Rohit b Pattinson 2(5)
DC win by 59 runs! That's it. RCB manage just 137/9 in reply to DC's target of 197 runs. DC jump to top of table with the win. Top show by the South African pacers Nortje and Rabada alongside the spinners. RCB completely outplayed in all departments tonight.