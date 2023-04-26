Virat Kohli, leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), helped his team get off to a strong start in a run-chase of 201.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis help RCB post 30 runs inside just the first two overs, but RCB soon lost du Plessis (17) to KKR Impact Player Suyash Sharma .

However, Kohli went onto collect a few boundaries, and eventually get to his half-century, off 33 balls. The RCB stand-in skipper also went onto forge a 55-run stand with Mahipal Lomror for the fourth wicket.

Kohli, however, did not spend too long after his fifty, as he was eventually dismissed for 54 by Andre Russell in the 12th over.

Kohli was looking to change gears and collect a few maximums in the second half of the chase, but his plan backfired after he was caught by Venkatesh Iyer at deep midwicket.

It was a short ball outsideoff from Russel, and Kohli stood firm to play the pull shot, and for a moment, it seemed as though it would go all the way, but Venkatesh Iyer in the deep had other plans, diving to his left to complete the catch.

