IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs KKR Match: Kolkata aim to continue winning run against resurgent Bangalore

KKR mystery spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspect bowling action. The team, however, has expressed surprise over this development.
Once again, it was Rahul Tewatia, who played remarkable knock in RR’s win over SRH. Don’t write him off, the five sixes weren’t a fluke!
Post the game, the left-hander said that he knew he could pull off a match-winning knock if he took the game deep. Click here to read more
It was a double header yesterday and Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the first clash, thanks to Rahul Tewatia (45 off 28 balls) and Riyan Parag (42 off 26 balls). Later in the evening, Mumbai Indians cruised to a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals and became table toppers in the process.
KKR will have a lot on their plate when they take on RCB in an IPL match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground with their lethal weapon Sunil Narine blunted by a chucking complaint and fitness clouds hovering over enforcer Andre Russell.
Click here to read the preview of this mouth-watering clash.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders latest updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 28 of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR are third on the points table with eight points from six matches while RCB, who are just below them, also have eight points from six games, but Virat Kohli’s men are behind as far as the net run rate is concerned. Both teams were victorious in their last clash. Thus, it promises to be a cracker of a game. Stay tuned as we will bring you all the updates from this clash.
Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope to maintain their winning momentum when they meet each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
KKR and RCB moved to the third and fourth spots respectively after registering contrasting victories in their respective matches in the Saturday double-header. Kolkata were well on their way to suffering a massive defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when a couple of wickets in the middle overs led to a dramatic turnaround, with Punjab falling just two runs short of the KKR total of 164/6 despite a century opening stand.
RCB, on the other hand, were comprehensive against the struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as skipper Virat Kohli led from the front, blasting an unbeaten 90 before the bowlers, led by franchise debutant Chris Morris (3/19) and Washington Sundar (2/16), kept MS Dhoni and Co under check. Bangalore walked away with a healthy 37-run victory — only their second victory against their southern rivals in nine games and their fourth in six this season.
Heading into the 28th match of IPL 2020 — which will mark the halfway stage of the league phase this year — Kolkata certainly have more to worry as far as their players are concerned, with veteran off-spinner Sunil Narine having been reported for suspect action following the KXIP-KKR clash as well as Jamaican superstar Andre Russell’s hot-and-cold run with the bat this season.
While Narine continues to impress with his pinch-hitting abilities this season — initially at the top of the order before being used as a floater down the order to accommodate Rahul Tripathi at the top — he played a key role in his team’s victories in their last two outings by drying up the runs in the middle and the slog overs.
Should he be reported again, Narine faces a bowling ban that could come as a body blow to Dinesh Karthik’s plans as the two-time champions look to reduce the gap between them and Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians — the top two on the points table at the moment.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.
Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik
