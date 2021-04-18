Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE (t20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 18 April, 2021

18 April, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Royal Challengers Bangalore

11/2 (2.5 ov)

Match 10
Kolkata Knight Riders

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
11/2 (2.5 ov) - R/R 3.88

Play In Progress

Glenn Maxwell - 0

Devdutt Padikkal - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Devdutt Padikkal Batting 3 10 0 0
Glenn Maxwell Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Harbhajan Singh 1.5 0 8 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 9/2 (2)

2 (2) R/R: 2.4

Rajat Patidar 1(2) S.R (50)

b Varun Chakaravarthy
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 10: Chakravarthy removes Kohli, Patidar in second over

15:42 (IST)

After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 9/2 ( Devdutt Padikkal 2 , )

Big, Big blow for RCB in the second over with Varun Chakravarthy getting rid of skipper Kohli, who is caught by Rahul Tripathi. Tripathi runs back from extra-cover for the catch. Double blow for RCB as Rajat Patidar is also dismissed. Just three runs and two wickets off it.

15:40 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Double blow for RCB! Varun Chakravarthy cleans up Rajat Patidar for just a run. Rajat Patidar b Chakravarthy 1(2)

15:37 (IST)
four

OUT! Woah! Varun  Chakravarthy with the biggest breakthrough to get rid of Virat Kohli, who is caught by Tripathi, who completes a stunning catch. Kohli c Tripathi b Chakravarthy 5(6)

15:35 (IST)

 RCB 4/0 after 1 over (Kohli 5, Padikkal 0) 

Harbhajan into the attack. Harbhajan concedes a no ball in the second delivery, and Kohli edges past the third man boundary for a four in the free-hit. The skipper is off the mar. Six runs off it.

15:33 (IST)
four

FOUR! Harbhajan concedes a no ball, Kohli makes use of the free hit and edges a four to third man boundary. 

15:30 (IST)

Right. Time for the day's first LIVE action of IPL as RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal walk out to bat. Spin introduced right away as Harbhajan Singh gets proceedings underway.

15:16 (IST)

Will Padikkal be the man for RCB today? 

15:07 (IST)

Playing XI: 

RCB: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers(wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

KKR: Eoin Morgan(Captain), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy. 

15:04 (IST)

Virat Kohli announces that RCB are going to play with three overseas players, with Dan Christian missing out. Rajat Patidar is in. KKR come into this game unchanged, says skipper Eoin Morgan. 

15:02 (IST)

Toss update: Virat Kohli wins the toss and announces Royal Challengers Bangalore will bat first. 

15:37 (IST)

OUT! Woah! Varun  Chakravarthy with the biggest breakthrough to get rid of Virat Kohli, who is caught by Tripathi, who completes a stunning catch. Kohli c Tripathi b Chakravarthy 5(6)
14:55 (IST)

PITCH REPORT

"The pitch looks a lot drier and darker as well. Don't think this is a good batting surface. It's a bat-first wicket. The scoreboard pressure could be a telling factor here," says Murali Kartik.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Big, Big blow for RCB in the second over with Varun Chakravarthy getting rid of skipper Kohli, who is caught by Rahul Tripathi. Tripathi runs back from extra-cover for the catch. Double blow for RCB as Rajat Patidar is also dismissed. Just three runs and two wickets off it.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of the Sunday doubleheader, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

RCB are the only unbeaten side remaining in the IPL this season having won both of their encounters so far. RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets on the opening night of the 2021 edition and then blanked Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in the second match.

Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

RCB, despite always boasting some of the biggest T20 names, have regularly failed to live up to the expectations but the story so far has been quite different. Though only two matches old, the current RCB side appears more balanced and less reliant on superstars.

Indian uncapped players like Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed have already played match-winning roles with AB de Villers and Glenn Maxwell coming good with the bat. Despite Virat Kohli having ordinary nights, the team has not missed him a lot.

One area of concern is their batting. While they managed to chase down the total in the first game and posted a match-winning total in the second, the team would want the top and middle order to fire in unison to reach its potential.

On the other hand, KKR have won one out of their two matches so far. They made a winning start by beating SRH by 10 runs before losing to MI in the second match by 10 runs. While their bowling department has been impressive in both the matches, the team's middle and lower order batting has failed to fire.

Opener Nitish Rana has scored two fifties so far and the team has been overly reliant on the top order to get the runs. The failure of the middle and top order costed them dearly against MI where they failed to chase a target of 153. Against a team boasting of talents like Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell, KKR cannot afford another batting collapse.

Overall, KKR have a 15-12 head-to-head advantage over RCB and despite the current form favouring Kohli's side, Morgan and Co will not be willing to give even an inch to their opposition.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

