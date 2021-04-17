RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Having started their IPL 2021 campaign with two wins on the trot, confident Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to continue their good show as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first game of the double header on Sunday.

Kolkata won their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. Their second game (against Mumbai Indians) was well under their control too, but they eventually lost by 10 runs.

The Eoin Morgan-led side will once again bank on Nitish Rana, who has two fifties in two innings so far, to get them off to a flier. KKR’s number three batsman Rahul Tripathi looked in good nick during their first game, striking 53 off just 29, and will be another key figure as far the batting is concerned.

KKR also boast of Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan, but all these players haven’t made any noteworthy contribution with the bat in the first two games. The burden of captaincy is off Dinesh Karthik’s shoulders now and he gave a glimpse of his batting might in the first game when he played a handy cameo (22 off 9 balls). In general, poor returns from KKR’s middle order is an area of concern.

Russell bowled a fine spell of 5/15 in their second game, but has been costly so far, conceding 9.40 per over. Both Prasidh Krishna and Pat Cummins have three wickets to their name, but the Australian speedster has been the most economical of the KKR bowlers. The spin department, consisting of Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh and Shakib, has lacked steam as a unit, albeit Shakib has two wickets to show.

RCB have been the most impressive side thus far. Glenn Maxwell finally scored a half-century after five seasons in their previous game, and early signs are positive for the franchise. Devdutt Padikkal played his first game, and even though he failed to make an impact, RCB would take heart from his consistency in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. AB de Villiers has already played a blinder, and while skipper Virat Kohli has crossed 30 twice, a game changing knock is due from his blade.

Death bowling was an area of concern for RCB. However, the tables have turned and it happens to be their strongest point this time around. Their wins have largely come on the back of some superb death bowling, helping them snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Harshal Patel has been lethal with his yorkers and clever with his change of pace, leading the bowling attack with seven wickets. Surprisingly, however, their bowling mainstay, Yuzvendra Chahal hasn’t been among the wickets, while proving to be costly. The Virat Kohli-led side would hope the leggie gets back in the groove.

Here's all you need to know about Match 10 of the IPL 2021 between RCB and KKR: