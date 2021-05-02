RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on 3 May, 2021 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Placed third on the points table, RCB have won five of their seven matches in this edition of the IPL, while KKR are placed sixth with five losses in seven outings.

Led by Virat Kohli, RCB have benefitted from steady contributions from Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, both of who feature among top ten run-getters of the season. In fact, each of RCB's big guns — Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Maxwell, and de Villiers — are in the top-15 list of scorers. Among bowlers, RCB's Harshal Patel is the current Purple Cap holder with 17 wickets, while teammate Kyle Jamieson is on the eighth spot, one below KKR's Pat Cummins.

For KKR, there are problems aplenty. A solid team on paper, the Eoin Morgan-led side is struggling with the indifferent form of its main players. Shubman Gill is yet to fire this season, while Nitish Rana and Andre Russell have shone in sporadic bursts. Morgan has looked woefully out of sorts, and there has been no contribution of note from Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik.

Both teams played their most recent match against Delhi Capitals; while RCB eked out a one-run win against last year's finalists, KKR succumbed to a seven-wicket loss. Recent form notwithstanding, the fixture is of immense importance for both teams as the league goes past the halfway stage.

Here's all you need to know about the 30th match of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the 30th match of the IPL between RCB and KKR take place?

The 30th match of the IPL between RCB and KKR will take place on 3 May, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.