IPL | Match 16 Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
IPL | Match 16 Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
IPL Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 06, 2019
SRH vs MI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
RCB vs KKR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Russell blitzkrieg takes Kolkata to 5-wicket win

Date: Saturday, 06 April, 2019 00:18 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 17 Match Result Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

205/3
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.25
Fours
20
Sixes
7
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marcus Stoinis not out 28 13 3 1
Moeen Ali not out 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 3 0 41 0
Piyush Chawla 4 0 32 0
206/5
Overs
19.1
R/R
10.79
Fours
15
Sixes
12
Extras
13
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Andre Russell not out 48 13 1 7
Shubman Gill not out 3 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 4 0 61 0
Navdeep Saini 4 0 34 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • And that brings us to the end of the 17th match of IPL 2019, with Andre Russell helping KKR snatch victory from the jaws of defeat to extend RCB's run of misery. Barring the blip in the Super Over at Delhi, Russell's having an unbelievable tournament so far. RCB, meanwhile, have had a better day with the bat, but their bowlers were made to look clueless in the last four overs of the KKR innings. 

    We have another weekend double-header tomorrow: Ravichandran Ashwin plays his first match at Chepauk  as Kings XI Punjab captain as his team take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the afternoon fixture. That will be followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting an upbeat Mumbai Indians in the evening game. 

    Do join us in our coverage of the weekend matches. For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night! 

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR have now moved up to the second position in IPL table after the win over RCB. Click here to have a look at the points table.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Andre Russell this IPL:

    v SRH: 1,1,1,0,4,1,1,6,6,1,4,1,4,6,4,0,6,1,1 

    v KXIP: 0,1,1,1,0,1,1,6,4,4,6,6,6,6,4,1,W

    v DC: 0,1,0,0,6,1,6,6,0,1,0,0,0,1,1,1,4,0,6,1,6,6,4,1,4,2,4,W

    Superover v DC: 4,0,W

    v RCB: 0,1,0,0,6nb,6,6,1,6,6,6,4,6

    Full Scorecard

  • Russell: (Did he feel the target was too big?) Ummm... No! I was confident. I was watching on the telly upstairs and kinda knew how the wicket was behaving. We needed 68 off 20-odd balls. That's not gonna happen everyday. So we needed to step up. That's the nature of T20 cricket. That's why I never give up. Once I'm there, anything's possible. Well done to the guys, they set the pace for me as well. (Any ground too big?) A few grounds in Australia. I hit the ball in the stands still! No ground is too big for me now. Low full toss is definitely not easiest ball to hit, but when I do hit the balls, I do short-arm jabs. I can't explain it, I can only show it in the middle. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik, winning captain: We trust him (Andre Russell) as a player. It's important to give him an atmosphere where he's happy and he just keeps performing. Yeah, it was hard to play strokes against spinners with the ball gripping but was easier against the fast bowlers. I think as much as well he batted, it's time we all started to bowl better and help the batters. It was nice to see Lynny bat like that and take responsibility.

    Full Scorecard

  • Andre Russell is the Man of the Match for his whirlwind 48 not out off 13 balls! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest batting SR in an IPL innings: (Min.40 runs scored)

    372.72 - AB de Villiers v MI, Bangalore, 2015 (41 off 11)

    369.23 - ANDRE RUSSELL v RCB, Bangalore, 2019* (48* off 13)

    348.00 - Suresh Raina v KXIP, Mumbai, 2014 (87 off 25)

    Full Scorecard

  • Chris Lynn (43 off 31): We keep putting him (Russell) in tough situations, and he keeps performing! 215-220 was probably par on that wicket, and both teams weren't at their best on the field. You always ride your luck in this game. He (Dre Russ) might get a sore back from all the carrying, but it's unbelievable. He's going to be a 10 million-dollar man for KKR! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, RCB skipper: Well there's no guessing there. The last fours we bowled is not acceptable. There's no rocket science. If we bowl like that, then it's always going to be difficult. I think we needed to be more clever in the last four overs. We cracked a little bit under pressure, and that's been the story so far. Could've added 20-25 more had we got on. AB lost momentum too. If you cannot defend 75 off the last four, you never know what's enough. I thought we had enough runs on the board. There's nothing really you can say. I don't think talking enough helps. You've got to give the guys a bit of space. We're still optimistic about our chances. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Take a bow, Russell! 

    Full Scorecard

  • 'Sacriest' player in the world!

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Russell is making a habit of this. What a finish! Just incredible. An exhibition of power-hitting. Bowler tried his best, changed lengths, bowled way outside the off-stump. But nothing was spared. KKR won the game with 5 balls to spare. Who would have thought that, three overs back!

    And RCB's losing streak continues...

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest targets successfully chased by KKR in IPL:

    206 v RCB at Bangalore in 2019*

    200 v KXIP at Bangalore in 2014

    191 v CSK at Chennai in 2012

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest targets successfully chased against RCB in IPL:

    206 - CSK at Chepauk in 2012

    206 - CSK at Bangalore in 2018

    206 - KKR at Bangalore in 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19.1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 206/5 ( Andre Russell 48 , Shubman Gill 3)

    Kolkata Knight Riders win by five wickets! Gill collects a single off the first ball of the final over to get his team through! Another sensational assault by Andre Russell to guide his team home from a tight position! RCB, meanwhile, may have put up their best batting performance so far in IPL 2019, but still can't snap the losing streak. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 205/5 ( Andre Russell 48 , Shubman Gill 2)

    Gill brings Russell on strike right away by collecting a single off the first ball. Length ball to Russell off the second, which is smashed for a six by the Jamaican, who goes berserk for the remainder of the over, collecting three more sixes along with a four. Scores tied! KKR need 1 off 6. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Monster hit to end the over, and KKR are level with RCB at the end of the penultimate over! KKR 205/5

    Full Scorecard

  • The important question, when is it?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Deft touch from Russell on this occasion after getting a short ball from Southee, uppercutting this towards fine leg! KKR 199/5

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Low full toss from Southee, and Russell crouches low to smash this for a flat six over the midwicket fence. KKR 195/5

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Russell cuts this over the backward point/wide third man fence for a biggie! Chahal runs towards the path of the ball, but isn't in any position to complete the catch. KKR 189/5

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Looks like Negi will bowl the final over. If KKR need anything less than 15, we will have a game on here.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Length ball from Southee, and this has been smashed beyond the midwicket fence! KKR 183/5

    Full Scorecard

  • Tim Southee to bowl the crucial penultimate over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 176/5 ( Andre Russell 20 , Shubman Gill 1)

    Dre Russ swings and misses while looking to heave towards the off side in the first two balls. Wide signalled in the third delivery after Siraj pitches the ball far too short. Bowls a beamer at Russell — who still manages to smack it for a six — that is called a no-ball for height, and also results in Siraj being taken off the attack. Stoinis completes the over, starting with the free hit, and is smashed for back-to-back sixes first up. Gill gets off the mark with a single off the last delivery. 23 runs conceded in this over. KKR need 30 off 12 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX MORE! Russell on one knee, smacks this over long off! A worried look on Kohli's face already! KKR 173/5

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Russell's dealing in sixes right now, making room and slapping the over the long on fence off the free hit! KKR 167/5

    Full Scorecard

  • Marcus Stoinis to complete the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! It's a no-ball called for height, with Russell getting enough power in the hook shot to clear the fence. And Siraj has been taken off the attack, given that he has bowled a second beamer! KKR 161/5

    Full Scorecard

  • Mohammed Siraj walks out to bat. Meanwhile, Shubhman Gill joins Andre Russell after the departure of Dinesh Karthik. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 153/5 ( Andre Russell 1 , )

    Single to DK off the first ball. Steep bouncer to Russell off the second that's called a wide. Russell misses while attempting to cut a wide delivery off the next ball. Just a single to Dre Russ off the third. DK smashes a four and a six off the next two balls, before getting caught by Chahal at deep midwicket off the final delivery of the over. KKR need 53 off 18 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    It is Russell vs RCB now. But it won't be easy for him to start hitting right from the word go. RCB bowlers are in a good rhythm right now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Karthik smashes his pads in anger after holing out to Chahal in the deep midwicket/cow corner region. Went for another wild heave, but didn't time this well enough. KKR 153/5

    Karthik c Chahal b Saini 19(15)

    Full Scorecard

  • Yes, DK has to get going!

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! DK slogs the full delivery towards deep midwicket, where the ball flies over the outstretched hand of the leaping fielder. KKR 153/4

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Also a dropped chance! DK slaps a full delivery towards mid off, where the ball deflects the hands of a diving Kohli! Would've been an outstanding catch had Kohli held on. KKR 147/4

    Full Scorecard

  • Navdeep Saini brought back into the attack in the 17th over. KKR need 66 off the last four. We're in for an exciting phase now, given the presence of DK and DreRuss. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Andre Russell has hit a six every four balls this IPL. (15 sixes total)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 140/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 8 , Andre Russell 0)

    DK collects a single off the first ball. Rana reverse-sweeps the ball towards the cover fence for a double off the second. DROPPED! Siraj puts down another catch, this time giving Rana a reprieve after misjudging the trajectory of the ball at short third man. Chahal gets Rana dismissed off the fourth delivery, and very nearly gets two in two after appealing successfully for lbw against Karthik, which the KKR skipper overturns after going for the DRS. Chahal signs off with figures of 1/24 from four overs. KKR need 66 off 24 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Big wicket for RCB under the current circumstances! Rana looks to go big towards the off side, going for an inside-out heave, but ends up getting caught by Klaasen at deep extra cover. KKR 139/4

    Rana c (sub) Klaasen b Chahal 37(23)

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Spin is winning the game for RCB. Asking rate close to 15 now. KKR batters have to change gears now. Otherwise it will be too much even for Russell to get in the final overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 134/3 ( Nitish Rana 33 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 7)

    Rana lofts towards the region between long off and deep extra cover off the first delivery, coming back for a second. Rana then collects the first boundary in nearly four overs with a lofted square drive off the third. Collects a six off the last ball, smashing the ball into the stands at long on. 14 off the over. KKR need 72 off 30 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Rana smashes the ball into the stands over long on! KKR 134/3

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A boundary for KKR after long, as Rana gets down on one knee and slaps the ball hard towards the point boundary! KKR 126/3

    Full Scorecard

  • Change of ends for Pawan Negi. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 120/3 ( Nitish Rana 19 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 7)

    Chahal's brought into the attack, and KKR's boundary drought continues, with six singles coming off this over. Rana and Karthik are keeping the scoreboard ticking, but need the big hits ASAP in order to keep their side in the hunt. KKR need 86 off 36 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal brought back, with pressure starting to mount for KKR. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 114/3 ( Nitish Rana 16 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 4)

    Another good over for RCB, with Saini conceding just three singles off this over after being brought back into the attack. Rana and Karthik taking their time to get settled before bringing out the big shots. RCB are in the driver's seat the moment. KKR need 92 to win off 42.

    Full Scorecard

  • Navdeep Saini brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Dinesh Karthik's average while chasing in IPL 2018 was 69.75. He was dismissed only four times out of 10 innings while chasing in IPL 2018.

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 16 RCB vs KKR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders win by five wickets! Gill collects a single off the first ball of the final over to get his team through! Another sensational assault by Andre Russell to guide his team home from a tight position! RCB, meanwhile, may have put up their best batting performance so far in IPL 2019, but still can't snap the losing streak.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RCB vs KKR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Despite playing four matches in the ongoing IPL 2019, Royal Challlengers Bangalore (RCB) continue to look for their first win of the season as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

More than the string of losses, what has been more disappointing for RCB is the manner in which they lost the matches. While they gave a account of themselves against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), the team from Bengaluru succumbed to humiliating losses against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

RCB vs KKR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Russell blitzkrieg takes Kolkata to 5-wicket win

RCB's batting is heavily dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers with Parthiv Patel emerging as only able support. The franchise need rest of their batsmen to deliver before its too late. Their fielding has also been pretty sloppy in the last two games and an improvement is also needed on that front.

On the other hand, KKR have won two f their three matches so far. Their only defeat came against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Super Over. Andre Russell was the Man of the Match in both of their wins but other players including Nitish Rana, Robbie Uthappa have also stepped up in time of need for the Kolkata franchise.

While Dinesh Karthik-led side look like a well-oiled machine, the challenge for KKR would be to hit the ground running immediately as they are coming after a mini-break. They played their last match on 31 March.

Sunil Narine missed the previous match due to an injury and his loss upset the team's balance in both batting and bowling departments. The West Indian is expected to return to the side for RCB game which could prove to be a massive boost for KKR.

In 22 matches between the two sides, KKR have won 13 of them.

Royal Challlengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 4 3 1 0 6
2
Kolkata
 4 3 1 0 6
3
Punjab
 4 3 1 0 6
4
Chennai
 4 3 1 0 6
5
Delhi
 5 2 3 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 2 2 0 4
7
Rajasthan
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Bangalore
 5 0 5 0 0
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

