00:18 (IST)

And that brings us to the end of the 17th match of IPL 2019, with Andre Russell helping KKR snatch victory from the jaws of defeat to extend RCB's run of misery. Barring the blip in the Super Over at Delhi, Russell's having an unbelievable tournament so far. RCB, meanwhile, have had a better day with the bat, but their bowlers were made to look clueless in the last four overs of the KKR innings.

We have another weekend double-header tomorrow: Ravichandran Ashwin plays his first match at Chepauk as Kings XI Punjab captain as his team take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the afternoon fixture. That will be followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting an upbeat Mumbai Indians in the evening game.

Do join us in our coverage of the weekend matches. For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!