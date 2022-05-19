RCB vs GT Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

The race for playoffs is heating up and Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in their upcoming contest. This fixture will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 19 May 2022.

It is a desperate match for RCB as they need to win this to qualify for the playoffs, especially as they come into this game after a defeat against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans will want to go into the playoffs with their winning momentum intact. They have already sealed a top 2 finish.

For RCB, the season started with a bang, but they have lost momentum in their last few encounters. They now need the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis to give the side a good start in the powerplay overs. Their task will be cut out against the top class bowling attack of Gujarat Titans.

As far as the bowling is concerned, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj copped a real hammering against Punjab Kings. However, they are expected to bounce back and with Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel in good form, they can still pose a stiff challenge to the Gujarat-based franchise.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have really nothing to worry about as they have officially qualified for the playoffs and are also guaranteed a top-two finish. They come into this clash on a high after back-to-back wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. However, they would be keen to keep up this winning momentum.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

