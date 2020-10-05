IPL 2020 LIVE Score, RCB vs DC Match: Fireworks expected as batting powerhouses clash in Dubai

After their win on Saturday, Gaurav Joshi wrote on how Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer's knock of 88 against Kolkata Knight Riders showcased modern-day power-hitting at its best. Read more on that here.
Here are two squads:
RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.
DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
After their win on Saturday, Gaurav Joshi wrote on how Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer's knock of 88 against Kolkata Knight Riders showcased modern-day power-hitting at its best. Read more on that here.
Here are two squads:
RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.
DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
A back-in-form Virat Kohli's tactical acumen will be put to test against Shreyas Iyer's unassuming but dynamic brand of captaincy when the two most impressive teams of the ongoing IPL – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals – face each other today.
In the second edition of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's weekly IPL podcast, Shantanu Srivastava, Ujwal Singh and Shubham Pandey discuss the biggest movers on points table, Ishan Kishan's solo act, DK's tactics, and more.
No Amit Mishra today for DC
Big news and not the one Delhi Capitals will be liking. Their senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra's IPL stint this season has come to an abrupt end after he fractured his ring finger during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.
Hello and welcome to Match 19 of IPL 2020 to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Expect an exciting game as these two have been the best teams in the tournament so far, winning three out of their four games. Stay tuned for more updates as we build up to the game.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: Hello and welcome to Match 19 of IPL 2020 to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Expect an exciting game as these two have been the best teams in the tournament so far, winning three out of their four games. Stay tuned for more updates as we build up to the game.
Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, two in-form teams, clash on Monday in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Both teams have played four matches each and ended up on the winning side thrice this season. In their previous matches, an all-round performance from RCB resulted in them defeating Rajasthan Royals on Saturday while Delhi clinched victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on the same day.
Good news for RCB is that their captain, leader and legend Virat Kohli is back in form. He played a superb unbeaten knock of 72 against Rajasthan, helping his team to chase down 155. The team's spinners– Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal also bowled impressive spells.
It's unlikely that Kohli will change his winning combination against Delhi.
Delhi's batting department had a blast in their last match against KKR. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front and played a sensational knock of 88 in just 38 balls, smashing seven fours and six maximums. In four matches so far, he is averaging 56.66 and has a strike rate of 150.
But their last game was at Sharjah, where pitch and dimensions of the ground worked in their favour. It may not be a high-scoring match like their game so bowlers need to step up on Monday.
Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.
Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
And it's all over! What a match, and despite some huge, huge knocks, the unassuming Rahul Tewatia has won millions of hearts with his incredible performance in the eleventh hour. He left it late, but my god did he deliver. His heroics are enough for Tom Curran and Jofra Archer to see it through to the end, and Rajasthan Royals complete the highest run-chase in IPL history.
Rahul Chahar bowls out the final over, giving away four off it as Mumbai Indians record a sizeable 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders to bring their losing run in the UAE to an end as well as collect their first points of IPL 2020. A good day all-round for the title holders with the captain bouncing back to form and their champion bowler getting his rhythm back, virtually bringing the contest to an end by getting rid of Russell and Morgan in one over.
Superb performance from Delhi Capitals as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to make it two wins out of two.