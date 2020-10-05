IPL 2020 LIVE Score, RCB vs DC Match: Fireworks expected as batting powerhouses clash in Dubai

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: Hello and welcome to Match 19 of IPL 2020 to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Expect an exciting game as these two have been the best teams in the tournament so far, winning three out of their four games. Stay tuned for more updates as we build up to the game.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, two in-form teams, clash on Monday in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both teams have played four matches each and ended up on the winning side thrice this season. In their previous matches, an all-round performance from RCB resulted in them defeating Rajasthan Royals on Saturday while Delhi clinched victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on the same day.

Good news for RCB is that their captain, leader and legend Virat Kohli is back in form. He played a superb unbeaten knock of 72 against Rajasthan, helping his team to chase down 155. The team's spinners– Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal also bowled impressive spells.

It's unlikely that Kohli will change his winning combination against Delhi.

Delhi's batting department had a blast in their last match against KKR. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front and played a sensational knock of 88 in just 38 balls, smashing seven fours and six maximums. In four matches so far, he is averaging 56.66 and has a strike rate of 150.

But their last game was at Sharjah, where pitch and dimensions of the ground worked in their favour. It may not be a high-scoring match like their game so bowlers need to step up on Monday.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews