RCB vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Chasing 175 runs for their first win of the Indian Premier League season, Delhi Capitals made a dreadful start against Royal Challengers Bangalore and couldn’t recover at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. With a 23-run defeat, Delhi suffered their fifth straight defeat and remain at the foot of the table. RCB, meanwhile, picked themselves up to seventh with two points.

Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell and IPL debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak were on the mark and the early damage, 2/3 in the powerplay overs, was compounded in the middle. Only Manish Pandey’s 37-ball fifty was the bright spot in Delhi’s rather timid chase.

David Warner, who had been among the runs through the season, persevered but not long enough to fall for 19 runs.

Earlier, being put in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore made a strong start courtesy Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. Faf fell to a belter of a Aman Hakim Khan catch in the fifth over. But Kohli went on and struck his third straight fifty at home. On the very next ball, Kohli fell to a juicy full toss and with that, RCB lost the plot.

Mahipal Lomror (26) and Glenn Maxwell (24) provided contributions in the middle but not enough at a venue like this. Harshal Patel, Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik fell to three consecutive deliveries as RCB went from 132/3 to 132/6. Eventually, Shahbaz Ahmed and Anuj Rawat put together 40 runs in the last five overs to take them to a fighting 174 runs.

Preview: It is now two weeks into the Indian Premier League and Delhi Capitals are yet to get off the mark. Four matches played for the team from the national capital and four losses.

They almost got on the board against Mumbai Indians, who were also winless coming into the match, during the week but prevailed in the end. That last ball finish meant David Warner-led DC could well not make the playoffs.

Axar Patel’s place in the batting lineup emerged as the point of debate especially with the all-rounder scoring runs at a quicker pace than skipper Warner who has mustered three fifties this season but at a pedestrian strike rate of 114.83. However, Warner has fared well at this venue in the past and would really welcome a smoother flow of runs.

Also on the wrong side of a last-ball finish this week were Royal Challengers Bangalore. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran scored fifties in denying RCB a near-certain win.

RCB will be boosted by the return of wristspinner Wanindu Hasaranga who is likely to give DC some problems (not like they didn’t have enough already!)

RCB have two games in three days at home which brings an opportunity to bank on the familiarity of home surface and conditions.

