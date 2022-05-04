RCB vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Virat Kohli found some batting form for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match against the Gujarat Titans and all eyes will be on him to turn it on when he walks out to face Chennai Super Kings. This crucial fixture will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

RCB need their top order to stand up since they have struggled in the recent games to get off to good starts. They come into this match with only 10 points in 10 matches and need to win their remaining matches to stay in contention to make it through to the playoffs. After a bright start to the campaign, the likes of Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik have gone off the boil and the time has come for the duo to find their form at this crucial juncture.

On the other hand, CSK find themselves with some great momentum after clinching a comprehensive win in their last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni is back in charge of the side and right on cue, Ruturaj Gaikwad found his touch and in Devon Conway, CSK have the perfect opening stand to put a lot of pressure on the RCB bowling attack.

However, there are still gaping holes in CSK’s bowling attack and now that the pitches have started to slow down. They need the likes of Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja to be far more penetrative in the middle overs.

RCB’s bowling attack is far more rounded and this match could well be a toss-up between their bowling and CSK’s batting order.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh/Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

