Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 25 October, 2020

25 October, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Royal Challengers Bangalore

77/2 (11.4 ov)

Match 44
Chennai Super Kings

Yet To Bat

Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings
77/2 (11.4 ov) - R/R 6.60

Play In Progress

AB de Villiers (W) - 17

Virat Kohli (C) - 14

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 18 21 0 0
AB de Villiers (W) Batting 17 17 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell Santner 4 0 23 1
Imran Tahir 2.4 0 15 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 46/2 (6.1)

31 (31) R/R: 5.63

Devdutt Padikkal 22(21) S.R (104.76)

c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Mitchell Santner
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs CSK Match: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli keep Bangalore ticking along despite loss of wickets

16:22 (IST)

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 75/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 17 , AB de Villiers (W) 16)

Santner completes his spell. Kohli and ABD going well but going slow as well. It is as if they know the pitch is playing slow and anything around 160 can be defended. There is no real urgency in their batting so far. 1 for 23 from four overs of Santner. Three off the over.

16:19 (IST)

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 72/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , AB de Villiers (W) 15)

Tahir continues after the end of first time out. Kohli guides the first ball to third man for a single. Risky run could have cost ABD his wicket but Jadeja missed to hit the stumps. Dhoni kept a short mid off for Kohli but that had no effect on him in this over. Nine off the over.

16:18 (IST)

FOUR! Short ball from Tahir and ABD cuts it beautifully for four runs

16:13 (IST)

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 63/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 11 , AB de Villiers (W) 10)

Santner finishes his third consecutive over. Looks like Dhoni will bowl him out and why not? He is bowling well. ABD and Kohli going at the same pace. Kohli yet to score his first boundary. Right now he is happily collecting singles. Time out called. Eight runs off the over.

16:11 (IST)
four

FOUR! Poor effort from Tahir, ABD plays an inside out and it travels faster to deep extra cover, Tahir gives chase from covers but never puts in a dive. 

16:10 (IST)

Kohli v Santner in T20Is:

Runs : 45
Balls : 27
Dismissals : 1
SR : 166.67

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

16:10 (IST)
16:09 (IST)

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 55/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 9 , AB de Villiers (W) 4)

More spin as Imran Tahir, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack now and this will be an exciting contest. Tahir against Kohli. More like Kohli against leg spin. He collects a single off the first ball to get to the non-strikers end. ABD defends first ball he faces from Tahir and then collects a single. Quicker one from Tahir almost had ABD. It skidded off the pitch as well. Good start from Tahir. Just four off the over.

16:06 (IST)

After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 51/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 7 , AB de Villiers (W) 2)

Santner gets his first wicket in IPL 2020, courtesy brilliance of Faf du Plessis. Padikkal is the man out, could not connect well and picked the longer boundary to hit the six, perished. AB de Villiers has now joined Kohli in the middle. And he is off the mark with a push for single. A wicket and five runs from the over. RCB go past fifty. 

16:04 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Brilliant from Faf du Plessis, Santner tosses the ball up, Padikkal dances down the track and plays the big shot, it appears travelling over cow corner but it falls inches before the ropes where Faf lines himself up and takes the catch, falls near the ropes, throws the ball to Gaikwad who completes the relay catch. Umpires go upstairs to confirm and third umpire gives the red signal. Devdutt Padikkal c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Santner 22(21)

16:01 (IST)

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 46/1 ( Devdutt Padikkal 22 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)

Curran continues. Kohli as usual, shuffles in his crease, covering the off stump to play the deliveries, plays an off drive first ball for a single. Gorgeous flick from Padikkal on the fourth ball which was slanting in to him from Curran, lovely use of wrists to collect four. End of powerplay. Eight off the over. RCB lost just one wicket in the first six.

Highlights

16:04 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant from Faf du Plessis, Santner tosses the ball up, Padikkal dances down the track and plays the big shot, it appears travelling over cow corner but it falls inches before the ropes where Faf lines himself up and takes the catch, falls near the ropes, throws the ball to Gaikwad who completes the relay catch. Umpires go upstairs to confirm and third umpire gives the red signal. Devdutt Padikkal c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Santner 22(21)
15:52 (IST)

OUT! Finch is gone, he was coming down the pitch, Curran cut the pace off the ball, bowled it short and Finch carried on with his shot, but ended up hitting it high and it came down to Gaikwad inside the 30-yard circle on the off side. Finch c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Sam Curran 15(11)
15:08 (IST)

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar

RCB XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
15:05 (IST)

Virat Kohli, RCB Captain: We will bat first. Even if you have dew, the surface should allow ball to come well on the bat. Even with dew, bowlers have bowled well. Just one change, Moeen comes in for Udana, just because of conditions. 


MS Dhoni, CSK Captain: Initially, we wanted to chase then we were forced to. We would have also loved to bat first. The pitch slowed down considerably in last game in second innings and chances are it will slow down today as well. Mathematically yes, we are still in but we had decided five matches before that we will take one game at a time. We are looking to give chances to guys who have not got games so far. Mitchell Santner and Monu Singh come in for Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood. 
15:01 (IST)

Toss news: Virat Kohli has won the toss and Bangalore will bat first. 
14:21 (IST)

Structured bowling plans, depth in bowling stocks have made Virat Kohli's RCB a winning team

One of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) videos that went viral on social media before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was titled the ‘yorker challenge’. The video shows each RCB bowler attempting to hit a target that is placed around the popping crease at the batsman’s end. While the bowlers go about their task the rest of the squad members sit alongside the pitch cheering each bowler on. It might not be the most creative of challenges, but the fact is Royal Challengers and bowling skills have never gone hand in hand.

For the duration of the IPL, Bangalore have always been a team that has built their foundation on batting. Their megastars have always been executioners that can wield their willows, but they have always found it difficult to find a series of bowlers that can perform at an admirable level. Before each season of IPL, the big question about the Royal Challengers is "they can always score the runs, but can they defend them?”.

IPL 2020 is different. Bangalore have won consistently matches on the back of their bowling. Last night they dismissed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a paltry total of 84. The standout performer was Mohammad Siraj, who finished with figures of 3/8 from his four overs. It was Siraj’s only fourth match this season, but his control with the new ball was sublime as he sliced through the KKR's top-order.

Click here to read more of Gaurav Joshi's analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over KKR.

13:57 (IST)

MS Dhoni should stop blaming conditions, bad luck and own up to mistakes in CSK camp

Sam Curran’s brief cameo with the bat against the Mumbai Indians in the opening game had pleased Mahendra Singh Dhoni to a large extent. Not only was Curran the only youngster in the ageing XI, but Dhoni had found a power hitter in the lower order that he could base his batting around. For a while now, Dhoni has realised his reflexes and power have disowned him. He has needed a couple of strong hitters to rally around. In IPL 2020, those players were always going to be Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja. After the first game, he had found another in Curran.

These three players were going to be his lieutenants. They would be the ones that would take the maximum risks while he holds up one end. It’s only when the situation is cut-throat in the last couple of overs, he unleashes his power game. In the past, even if those players have failed him, he had the presence to dig his team out of trouble. Now, he can’t.

Click here to read more of Gaurav Joshi's analysis of Chennai Super Kings' defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians.

13:24 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL!

It's match 44 of the Indian Premier League coming up, and it will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore face off against the Chennai Super Kings. CSK have massively underperformed so far and find themselves at the very bottom of the points table in this latest edition of the competition. RCB, on the other hand, are currently having one of their best seasons, and find themselves level on points with MI and DC at the top of the table, meaning they could become outright leaders if they win today's match. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from this high-stakes encounter. 

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings latest updates: 

Tahir continues after the end of first time out. Kohli guides the first ball to third man for a single. Risky run could have cost ABD his wicket but Jadeja missed to hit the stumps. Dhoni kept a short mid off for Kohli but that had no effect on him in this over. Nine off the over.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the 44th match of the Indian premier league in Dubai.

Eleven matches, 8 losses, three wins, 6 points. Bottom of the table. It's hard to believe but yes, these are numbers of a team that has qualified for the playoffs every year before this season and reached 8 finals out of 11 times. CSK have had a horror season so far and they are in huge danger of missing out on Playoffs for the first time in the history of the IPL, this season. They are on the verge of elimination but mathematically not out of it yet. They need to win all three games now and hope the other results go their way.

Their batting has flopped big time. Captain MS Dhoni hasn't fired and when given the opportunity, the youngsters also have failed to show the 'spark'. While the next three games will be about coming out and firing on all guns blazing it will be as much about preparation for next year and giving chances to players who haven't got one in the tournament.

"It is important for us have a clear picture about next year," Dhoni said after the loss against MI. "There are a lot of ifs and buts: the kind of auction we are looking into next year, where the venues will be. It is always good to give guys who have not so far got enough chances to form a settled playing XI. You give them enough chances to really give them a platform where they can perform and show their talent."

They need an all-round effort with batsmen and bowlers clicking in unison.

RCB, on the other hand, have been flying high and are second in the table with 14 points. Their perennial weakness - bowling - has turned into their strength this season, especially in the last few matches. They bundled out KKR for 84 in their last match. The struggling CSK batting line-up will face a huge challenge against the confident RCB bowling attack.

While there are no grave concerns with regards to the team composition, the form of Aaron Finch is a bit of a worry and RCB might look to get in Mooen Ali who can provide the bowling option as well.

With a formidable line-up, confidence and momentum on their side, RCB start off as favourites.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 25, 2020 16:20:08 IST

Tags:

