IPL 2021, RCB v DC LIVE Score Updates: RCB fight back as Christian removes Rishabh Pant

Live Score, IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Cricket Score: Yuzvendra Chahal gets his third over underway by being thrashed away for a six. He gets his revenge on the next ball as Prithvi Shaw falls for 48. He slices it up and Garton takes the catch on the second attempt. 10 runs come from the over. Shreyas Iyer is the new batter in

RCB would look to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Both the teams have qualified for the playoffs. DC will play Qualifier 1 with CSK while RCB will play the Eliminator. It would be crucial to carry a winning momentum in the playoffs.

RCB would look for an improved performance in the batting department. Chasing 142 against SRH, they fell four runs short. Skipper Virat Kohli hasn't quite fired in the last couple of matches and he would look to get some runs under his belt ahead of the crucial playoffs. Their middle order too would look to step up. Devdutt Padikkal would like to get the flow under his belt after a struggling 41 off 52 balls.

Glenn Maxwell seems to be in form of his life and will be the biggest threat for DC. His battle with Axar Patel, who's been the unsung hero of DC, will be one to watch.

DC come into it on the back of a win against CSK. Axar, again, will be their trump card in those middle overs. They restricted a formidable CSK batting lineup to 136 and then chased it down in the last over.

Their batting stuttered a bit but Shimron Hetmyer's 18-ball 28 would have given them a lot of relief. Rishabh Pant has played with great responsibility and maturity so far in the tournament and he will be the biggest threat in the batting department for RCB.

It would be interesting to see whether the DC batsmen can stop the Harshal Patel juggernaut in the death overs.

With two teams looking to end the league stage on a high, we should expect a thrilling contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the RCB vs DC fixture:

When will the 56th match of the IPL 2021 between RCB and DC take place?

The match between RCB and DC will take place on 8 October 2021.

Where will the RCB vs DC match take place?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the RCB vs DC match start?

The RCB vs DC match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs DC match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD+HD), Select 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.