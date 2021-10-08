Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 08 October, 2021

08 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

109/3 (13.1 ov)

Match 56
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore
109/3 (13.1 ov) - R/R 8.28

Play In Progress

Shreyas Iyer - 0

Shimron Hetmyer - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shreyas Iyer Batting 3 4 0 0
Shimron Hetmyer Batting 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Yuzvendra Chahal 3.1 0 31 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 108/3 (12.4)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 10(8) S.R (125)

c Srikar Bharat b Dan Christian
IPL 2021, RCB v DC LIVE Score Updates: RCB fight back as Christian removes Rishabh Pant

IPL 2021, RCB v DC LIVE Score Updates: RCB fight back as Christian removes Rishabh Pant

20:34 (IST)
wkt

OUT!

Dan Christian is into the attack and he immediately reaps benefits for his captain. Pant looks to cut it away but not enough room for that shot, it keeps climbing and edges it behind to Srikar Bharat.

Pant c Bharat b Christian 10 (8), DC 108/3

Full Scorecard
20:31 (IST)

After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 105/2 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 8 , Shreyas Iyer 1)

Yuzvendra Chahal gets his third over underway by being thrashed away for a six. He gets his revenge on the next ball as Prithvi Shaw falls for 48. He slices it up and Garton takes the catch on the second attempt. 10 runs come from the over. Shreyas Iyer is the new batter in

Full Scorecard
20:27 (IST)
wkt

OUT!

And next ball he's gone! Prithvi Shaw looks for more big runs but doesn't get the timing right. George Garton takes the catch at sweeper cover on second juggle. He tells the umpire he's taken it but the officials opt to refer with the third umpire. And the word from upstairs is that it is indeed taken cleanly.

Shaw c Garton b Chahal 48 (31), DC 101/2

Full Scorecard
20:25 (IST)
six

HUGE SIX FROM PRITVHI SHAW! 52nd six of the season for DC and this is a biggie. Tossed up, Shaw goes down and whacks the slog sweep over deep mid-wicket

Full Scorecard
20:24 (IST)

After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 95/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 42 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 5)

Harshal Patel gets the breakthrough and stops the DC opening pair at 88 runs. Slower one from Patel outfoxes Dhawan who skies it and has to walk back after scoring 43 runs. That marks as the 31st wicket of IPL 2021 for Harshal Patel - he is one short of the all-time record set by Bravo. Rishabh Pant is the new man in and he immediately gets into the act with a sweetly struck boundary. 7 from the over and 1 wicket from it

Full Scorecard
20:21 (IST)
four

Rishabh Pant is the new man in and he is off the mark with a four. Pitched up, maybe a slower one, but the leftie stands up to it and sent through to extra cover

Full Scorecard
20:20 (IST)
wkt

OUT!

Harshal Patel with a slower delivery, Shikhar Dhawan is into the shot without reading the alteration in pace and the ball goes in the air. Dan Christian gets under it and takes it comfortable at long off. Wicket number 31 for Harshal Patel and he's one shy of the all-time record by Dwayne Bravo.

Dhawan c Christain b Patel 43 (35), DC 88/1

Full Scorecard
20:18 (IST)

After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 88/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 40 , Shikhar Dhawan 43)

11 runs from the Yuzvendra Chahal over. Rishabh Pant had been looking to attack him from the word go, got a boundary in the last over and gets a six now.

Full Scorecard
20:16 (IST)
six

Pant gets to the pitch of the ball from Chahal and launches into it for a six. Clubs it over long-off for his first maximum of the night

Full Scorecard
20:14 (IST)

After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 77/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 33 , Shikhar Dhawan 39)

Harshal Patel into the attack now. Second ball he almost gets Dhawan caught behind. Outside off, Dhawan plays at it but is beaten by the pace and bounce. Dhawan roars back in convincing fashion on the fifth ball. Walks across the stumps and times it beautifully over square leg for a six. 9 runs from the over

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
20:34 (IST)

OUT!

Dan Christian is into the attack and he immediately reaps benefits for his captain. Pant looks to cut it away but not enough room for that shot, it keeps climbing and edges it behind to Srikar Bharat.

Pant c Bharat b Christian 10 (8), DC 108/3
20:27 (IST)

OUT!

And next ball he's gone! Prithvi Shaw looks for more big runs but doesn't get the timing right. George Garton takes the catch at sweeper cover on second juggle. He tells the umpire he's taken it but the officials opt to refer with the third umpire. And the word from upstairs is that it is indeed taken cleanly.

Shaw c Garton b Chahal 48 (31), DC 101/2
20:20 (IST)

OUT!

Harshal Patel with a slower delivery, Shikhar Dhawan is into the shot without reading the alteration in pace and the ball goes in the air. Dan Christian gets under it and takes it comfortable at long off. Wicket number 31 for Harshal Patel and he's one shy of the all-time record by Dwayne Bravo.

Dhawan c Christain b Patel 43 (35), DC 88/1
19:06 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI

Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:06 (IST)

Delhi Capitals XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
19:01 (IST)

TOSS

Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB have decided to field in Dubai

Live Score, IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Cricket Score: Yuzvendra Chahal gets his third over underway by being thrashed away for a six. He gets his revenge on the next ball as Prithvi Shaw falls for 48. He slices it up and Garton takes the catch on the second attempt. 10 runs come from the over. Shreyas Iyer is the new batter in

RCB would look to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Both the teams have qualified for the playoffs. DC will play Qualifier 1 with CSK while RCB will play the Eliminator. It would be crucial to carry a winning momentum in the playoffs.

RCB would look for an improved performance in the batting department. Chasing 142 against SRH, they fell four runs short. Skipper Virat Kohli hasn't quite fired in the last couple of matches and he would look to get some runs under his belt ahead of the crucial playoffs. Their middle order too would look to step up. Devdutt Padikkal would like to get the flow under his belt after a struggling 41 off 52 balls.

Glenn Maxwell seems to be in form of his life and will be the biggest threat for DC. His battle with Axar Patel, who's been the unsung hero of DC, will be one to watch.

DC come into it on the back of a win against CSK. Axar, again, will be their trump card in those middle overs. They restricted a formidable CSK batting lineup to 136 and then chased it down in the last over.

Their batting stuttered a bit but Shimron Hetmyer's 18-ball 28 would have given them a lot of relief. Rishabh Pant has played with great responsibility and maturity so far in the tournament and he will be the biggest threat in the batting department for RCB.

It would be interesting to see whether the DC batsmen can stop the Harshal Patel juggernaut in the death overs.

With two teams looking to end the league stage on a high, we should expect a thrilling contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the RCB vs DC fixture:

When will the 56th match of the IPL 2021 between RCB and DC take place?

The match between RCB and DC will take place on 8 October 2021.

Where will the RCB vs DC match take place?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the RCB vs DC match start?

The RCB vs DC match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs DC match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD+HD), Select 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: October 08, 2021 20:33:46 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: Definitely not a personal battle, everybody is different, says R Ashwin on Eoin Morgan
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Definitely not a personal battle, everybody is different, says R Ashwin on Eoin Morgan

During last week's IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, which is captained by Morgan, Ashwin tried to take a run after a throw ricocheted off his batting partner Rishabh Pant's body.

IPL 2021: DC Fortunate to have quality Indian players with international experience, says Mohammad Kaif
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: DC Fortunate to have quality Indian players with international experience, says Mohammad Kaif

The assistant coach of DC stressed the importance of having quality Indian players in their team.

IPL 2021: Playing against Dhoni was 'fanboy' moment for young DC batter Ripal Patel
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Playing against Dhoni was 'fanboy' moment for young DC batter Ripal Patel

Ripal Patel made his Delhi Capitals debut against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.