'Rawalpindi Express - Running against the odds': Shoaib Akhtar announces his biopic

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has announced the launch of his biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express- Running against the odds’. The 46-year-old former pacer uploaded a small video on social media platforms and said that it would be the first foreign movie about a sportsperson from Pakistan.

The pacer, who has made quite a name for himself on social media, uploaded the clip and then conducted a Question-and-Answer session about this upcoming project with the hashtag #RawalpindiExpressTheFilm.

He captioned the clip and wrote, “Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, "RAWALPINDI EXPRESS - Running against the odds" You're in for a ride you've never taken before. First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar.”

As per the video, the film will be directed by Muhhammad Faraz Qaiser and will release on 16 November 2023.

The pacer still holds the record for delivering the fastest ball being bowled in international cricket. He accomplished the feat during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. He last featured for Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup. He made his debut back in 1997 and showed a lot of promise, but injuries and fitness concerns never allowed him to fulfil his potential.

Akhtar played for Pakistan for 14 years. He featured in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is and picked up 178, 247 and 19 wickets respectively.

Akhtar is the first Pakistani sportsman to have an international movie made about his life. However, it has become quite a trend in India as players MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj, Mohammed Azharuddin and Mithali Raj have also shared their cricketing journey through biopics.

While the pacer achieved a lot of success on the field, he was also involved in plenty of controversies. It will be interesting to see how the character pans out in the movie.