Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of rest of IPL 2022 due to bruised rib

The Chennai Super Kings suffered a blow after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the IPL 2022 with a bruised rib.

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," the franchise said in a statement.

Jadeja sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 4 May. Following this, Jadeja sat out the next match against Delhi Capitals.

Super Kings' chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that both the franchise and Jadeja agreed it was best for him to recover outside of the IPL. "He has a bruised rib," Viswanathan said. "The medical advice is he should not strain it, so we have decided that he should leave the IPL."

Jadeja recently stepped down as the CSK captain after leading the team for a few matches and handed over the captaincy back to MS Dhoni.

Updated Date: May 11, 2022 22:00:18 IST

