BAN in WI | 1st ODI Jul 22, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
PAK in ZIM | 5th ODI Jul 22, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin hold on to third and fifth spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have 866 and 811 points respectively, while South African duo of Kagiso Rabada (882) and Vernon Philander (826) are placed in the second and fourth spot respectively.

Press Trust of India, July 24, 2018

Dubai: India's spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin held on to the third and fifth position respectively in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers, which was headed by England pacer James Anderson ahead of the five-match Test series starting in Birmingham on 1 August.

File image of Ravindra Jadeja. Reuters

Anderson, who claimed nine wickets in England's drawn two-Test series at home against Pakistan earlier this summer, has 892 points, while Rabada slipped to second despite claiming eight wickets during the two Tests in the Proteas' 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka.

In the ICC Test ranking for batsmen, Virat Kohli was at the second position, while Cheteshwar Pujara was placed at the sixth spot.

Joe Root was the only England batsman in the top 10 which is still being headed by Steve Smith, who is currently serving a 12 month ban due to his involvement in ball tampering.

Two Indian and as many English players found a place in the top 10 of ICC ranking for all-rounders with Jadeja and Ashwin at the second and fourth place and Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali grabbing the sixth and seventh spot respectively.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018

Tags : #Cheteshwar Pujara #Cricket #England #ICC Ranking #ICC Test Ranking #Kagiso Rabada #Ravichandran Ashwin #Ravindra Jadeja #SportsTracker #Sri Lanka #Steve Smith #Vernon Philander #Virat Kohli

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

