Ravindra Jadeja might not be there at CSK next year: Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja sitting out the rest of IPL 2022 is the latest buzz in IPL town. The declaration was sudden and came on Wednesday after Jadeja sat out the DC vs CSK match (8 May) after suffering an injury.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, however, has predicted that Jadeja may not feature in CSK's playing XI next season too. He spoke about the 'ill-handling' of Ravindra Jadeja and discussed the assumption that there might be a lot else going on behind the scenes. He was also quick to compare the situation to Suresh Raina's during last season.

Read: Jadeja firmly remains in CSK’s scheme of things: CSK CEO

Check out the video below (Fast forward to 2.58 mins for the bit about Jadeja):

"I think Jaddu won't be around for this match. A gut feeling suggests that he might not be around next year even. I have observed that it often happens in CSK that you're not exactly aware of what has happened to the player when he is injured or gets dropped. A similar situation crossed Suresh Raina's path in 2021. After some games, they suddenly left him (Raina) out," Chopra said while previewing the CSK vs MI 12 May match in a video on his YouTube channel.

CSK in its official statement had said on Wednesday that Jadeja will miss the remaining matches of IPL 202 due to a bruised rib.

It has been a difficult season for Jadeja who was made CSK's captain at the start of IPL 2022 before handing back the role to MS Dhoni midway through the edition. In eight matches, Jadeja only managed to clinch two wins. On the run-getting front as well, his performance has not been upto the mark with him having scored only 116 runs in 10 matches. The wicket tally too has been low at a five.

It has also been reported that Jadeja was also abruptly unfollowed by CSK on Instagram which spurred rumours of issues within the CSK den.

CSK are languishing near the bottom of the table with eight points from 11 matches.

