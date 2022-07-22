Ravindra Jadeja likely to break Kapil Dev, Courtney Walsh records in West Indies ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja, who will be Shikhar Dhawan's deputy in the upcoming three-match ODI series vs West Indies, is likely to top an elite list featuring the likes of Courtney Walsh, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. Jadeja just needs four wickets to rise to top of the table of most wickets in India-West Indies.

Most wickets in India-West Indies ODIs:

Courtney Walsh: 44 wickets in 38 matches at 24.15

Kapil Dev: 43 wickets in 42 matches at 28.88

Anil Kumble: 41 wickets in 26 matches at 23.73

Ravindra Jadeja: 41 wickets in 29 matches at 29.87

Mohammed Shami: 37 wickets in 18 matches at 22.54

'West Indies is a great opportunity for the youngsters to get exposure and play, says #TeamIndia ODI Captain @SDhawan25 ahead of #WIvIND series. pic.twitter.com/PBelvII28c — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

After missing most of the season post the IPL due to injury, Ravindra Jadeja is now back to being a regular name in the Indian squads. He featured in all three formats during the recent tour of England and had a substantial contribution with the bat - hundred in Edgbaston Test - which India lost to settle for a 2-2 scoreline in the five-Test series.

There are some reports of Jadeja likely missing out the three-ODI series but there is no official word from the BCCI or the team management yet.

India squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice Captain), Shardul Thakur , Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Famous Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

India squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi , Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

