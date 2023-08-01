Ravindra Jadeja responds to Kapil Dev: 'There is no arrogance in this team'

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has responded to 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev’s remark towards the current team. Dev had called the Indian cricket team “arrogant” in an interview last week.

“I don’t know when he has said this. I don’t search these things on social media. See everyone has their own opinion. Ex-player have full right to share his opinion, but I don’t think there is not any arrogance in this team,” Jadeja said ahead of the third ODI between India and West Indies.

Kapil Dev, in an interview with The Week, had said that the current Indian unit has become arrogant for believing it has nothing to learn.

“Sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers, they feel they know everything,” Kapil Dev had said.

Jadeja added that such comments are expected each time India lose a match. Dev’s statement had come following India’s poor show in the second ODI against West Indies. It allowed the hosts Windies to level the series 1-1, with the decider to be played on Tuesday.

“Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone are hardworking. No one has taken anything for granted. They are giving their 100 per cent.

“Such comments generally come when Indian team lose a match. This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India and that is our main aim, there is no personal agenda,” he added.

After the third and final ODI in Trinidad, India and West Indies will play five T20Is. But the Indian think tank has kept its focus on the larger targets of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.