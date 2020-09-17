Ravichandran Ashwin turns 34: Wishes pour in for Indian off-spinner on his special day

One of India's leading wicket-takers, Ravichandran Ashwin turned a year older on 17 September. The cricketer who has taken 365 wickets in 71 Tests has been part of Indian Premier League teams Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab. In 2020, Ashwin will play for the Delhi Capitals team.

On the cricketer's birthday wishes have been pouring in on social media. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video link to Ashwin's seven-wicket haul against South Africa in the 2019 Test series alongside the caption, "Here's an Ashwin classic you can relive on his special day."

Fastest Indian and joint fastest (overall) to 3⃣5⃣0⃣ Test wickets

Fourth highest wicket-taker for #TeamIndia in Tests Happy birthday to our very own @ashwinravi99. Here's an Ashwin classic you can relive on his special day. ️ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2020

Ashwin's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals wrote, "Us trying to pick one adjective for Ashwin is like batsmen trying to pick his variations. Keep bamboozling us all with your skill, wit, and intellect."

Us trying to pick one adjective for Ashwin is like batsmen trying to pick his variations ‍♂️ Keep bamboozling us all with your skill, wit, and intellect Happy Birthday, @ashwinravi99 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/FxN4WOvEnJ — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) September 16, 2020

Happy Birthday, Ash! Here’s to more fun times and getting in rhythm together pic.twitter.com/exmwRS0Ypw — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 17, 2020

Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99!!

Wishing you happiness and good health, have a great day! pic.twitter.com/Z10ppAmcEF — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 17, 2020

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold too wished Ashwin on his birthday. Calling him fit as a fiddle he wished him a 20+ wicket season and a comeback to the Indian white ball team.

Happy birthday Ash @ashwinravi99. Enna machi looking fit as a fiddle, semma smartaa iruka. Youtube la pinnita, ippo time to get back on to #Aadukalam. Wish you a 20+ wicket season & a comeback to Indian white ball team. Btw, enna #AshwinFamily la sethupiya? #HappyBirthdayAsh pic.twitter.com/y1wyBDpxE4 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 16, 2020

1️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ wickets in the tournament and @ashwinravi99 will be looking for more with his new franchise Delhi Capitals. Wishing the champion spinner a very Happy Birthday #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/LS7YBh6Ihj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 17, 2020

Here’s wishing one of India’s greatest match-winners in Tests a very happy birthday Have a good one, @ashwinravi99 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 17, 2020