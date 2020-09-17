Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin turns 34: Wishes pour in for Indian off-spinner on his special day

  • FP Trending
  • September 17th, 2020
  • 15:56:11 IST

One of India's leading wicket-takers, Ravichandran Ashwin turned a year older on 17 September. The cricketer who has taken 365 wickets in 71 Tests has been part of Indian Premier League teams Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab. In 2020, Ashwin will play for the Delhi Capitals team.

On the cricketer's birthday wishes have been pouring in on social media. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video link to Ashwin's seven-wicket haul against South Africa in the 2019 Test series alongside the caption, "Here's an Ashwin classic you can relive on his special day."

Ashwin's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals wrote, "Us trying to pick one adjective for Ashwin is like batsmen trying to pick his variations. Keep bamboozling us all with your skill, wit, and intellect."

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold too wished Ashwin on his birthday. Calling him fit as a fiddle he wished him a 20+ wicket season and a comeback to the Indian white ball team.

