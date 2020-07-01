Ravichandran Ashwin teases David Warner following TikTok's ban in India, clarifies tweet

Following the government's ban on 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had teased Australia opener David Warner with a tweet that read "Appo Anwar?"

The words are from the 1995 Rajinikanth film Baashha and translate to "what are you going to do now?"

Warner had become a rage on the video app during the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, Ashwin has since clarified his comment while responding to another Twitter user, stating that it was a light-hearted banter and his respect for the Australian cricketer remains.

Replying to a Twitter user who said, "You were not raised properly," Ashwin said, "It’s a light-hearted banter in Tamil. Can be so easily missed due to context and language barrier. I appreciate you being a @davidwarner31 fan, my respect for him is still intact. Tc."

Warner and Ashwin were set to face-off during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition that was scheduled to start from 29 March at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Warner was reappointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and Ashwin was a part of Delhi Capitals after being traded by Kings XI Punjab.

The IPL, however, was suspended after the lockdown was imposed by the government to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During an earlier interaction with India Today, Warner had said the reason why he switched to social media was to bring smiles on people's faces during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have to think out of the box. For me, it was about putting smiles on the people's faces. Through TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, my family and I have been able to do that," Warner said.