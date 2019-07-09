First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in IRE | 3rd ODI Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ZIM in IRE Jul 10, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ravichandran Ashwin takes five wickets for Nottinghamshire against Somerset in County Championship Division One match

Ravichandran Ashwin returned impressive figures of five for 59 to help Nottinghamshire bowl out Somerset for 169 in their second innings of the County Championship Division One match on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India, Jul 09, 2019 23:06:08 IST

Taunton: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned impressive figures of five for 59 to help Nottinghamshire bowl out Somerset for 169 in their second innings of the County Championship Division One match on Tuesday.

Ravichandran Ashwin takes five wickets for Nottinghamshire against Somerset in County Championship Division One match

File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. AP

Nottinghamshire were set a target of of 255 at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

One of the two overseas players for the club, Ashwin took three for 93 in the first innings.

Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 241 in their first innings after Somerset's 326 all out, conceding a lead of 85.

Besides the 32-year-old Ashwin, who had a match haul of eight for 123 in 64.3 overs, left-arm spinner LA Patterson-White picked up five for 73.

This is Ashwin's second match for his county team after taking three for 162 in Nottinghamshire's innings defeat to defending champion Essex.

Meanwhile, Hampshire's overseas player and Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane failed against Warwickshire at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

Batting at No. 3, Rahane made four in the first innings before being caught off the bowling of seamer Olly Stone. In Hampshire's second innings, Rahane was trapped in front of the wicket for three by Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 23:06:08 IST

Tags : Cooper Associates County Ground, County Championship, County Championship Division One, Cricket, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Ravichandran Ashwin, Somerset, Warwickshire

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all