Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second fastest bowler to pick 450 Test wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test between India and Australia to reach the landmark.

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second fastest bowler to pick 450 Test wickets

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates a wicket during the Nagpur Test. AP

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday became the second-fastest bowler to pick 450 Test wickets after he dismissed Alex Carey during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin got to the landmark in 89 Tests while Sri Lanka legend Muthaiah Murlidaran had completed the task in 80 matches.

IND vs AUS: 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE

Ashwin also broke the Indian record for the fastest to 450 wickets which was earlier held by Anil Kumble. The former India captain had taken 93 Tests to reach the landmark of 450 wickets.

Ashwin is also the second fastest to 450 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled. The Indian spinner bowled a total of 23635 balls on his way to 450 scalps while Australian great Glenn McGrath (23474) is the fastest.

IND vs AUS: Jadeja takes fifer on return

Coming back to the India vs Australia Test, Ashwin took three wickets while Ravindra Jadeja clinched a fifer as the Aussies were bowled out for 177. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 09, 2023 15:35:27 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ian Healy says 'dismantling of trust' reason for Australia not playing tour match in India
First Cricket News

Ian Healy says 'dismantling of trust' reason for Australia not playing tour match in India

Australia will not play a single tour game ahead of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series

Steve Smith feels playing a tour game on Indian pitches is 'irrelevant'
First Cricket News

Steve Smith feels playing a tour game on Indian pitches is 'irrelevant'

Australia have been criticised for not including tour games, which are an integral part of a long series, in their itinerary.

India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja says R Ashwin 'is a gun', facing new ball on turners is hardest challenge
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja says R Ashwin 'is a gun', facing new ball on turners is hardest challenge

Recently named Australia’s ‘Test Cricketer of the Year’, Usman Khawaja is expected to play a big role in his team’s quest to win its first series in India since 2004-05.