Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday became the second-fastest bowler to pick 450 Test wickets after he dismissed Alex Carey during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin got to the landmark in 89 Tests while Sri Lanka legend Muthaiah Murlidaran had completed the task in 80 matches.

IND vs AUS: 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE

Ashwin also broke the Indian record for the fastest to 450 wickets which was earlier held by Anil Kumble. The former India captain had taken 93 Tests to reach the landmark of 450 wickets.

4⃣5⃣0⃣ Test wickets & going strong 🙌 🙌 Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 as he becomes only the second #TeamIndia cricketer after Anil Kumble to scalp 4⃣5⃣0⃣ or more Test wickets 👏 👏 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/SwTGoyHfZx #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vwXa5Mil9W — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023

Ashwin is also the second fastest to 450 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled. The Indian spinner bowled a total of 23635 balls on his way to 450 scalps while Australian great Glenn McGrath (23474) is the fastest.

IND vs AUS: Jadeja takes fifer on return

Coming back to the India vs Australia Test, Ashwin took three wickets while Ravindra Jadeja clinched a fifer as the Aussies were bowled out for 177. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

