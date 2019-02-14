A recent mishap on the cricket field involving Bengal fast bowler Ashok Dinda has initiated calls for the introduction of face masks for the bowlers.

In an incident that happened at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Dinda was hit on his forehead as he tried to take a return catch during a T20 game. The ball was smashed hard straight at Dinda by batsman Birender Vivek Singh. The 34-year-old bowler tried to catch the ball but it slipped from his hand and hit his forehead. Dinda laid on the ground after the severe hit and needed immediate medical help.

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat, on Twitter, suggested the idea of introducing face masks for the bowlers in the game so that such incidents can be evaded.

He wrote, "About time that a “face-mask” for bowlers makes its way into all that has evolved in cricket. Its scary how this kind of incidents have become frequent in our game!"

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin backed the suggestion, saying that he has been advocating its use since 2011. He wrote, "Been saying it since 2011, these kind of incidences never used to happen in the pre T20 Era. Something has surely changed, wonder what it is."

In 2016, umpire Bruce Oxenford started using a shield in international matches in order to protect himself from the speeding ball. It was a new innovation in the world of cricket to ensure safety. It won't be a surprise if, after the Dinda incident, we see a bowler's mask come into play soon.

Not to forget that many batsmen started using neck guards after the untimely demise of Phillip Hughes on the cricket field after he was hit on the back of his neck by a speeding cricket ball during a domestic cricket match in Australia.