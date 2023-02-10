Ravindra Jadeja made a successful return to international cricket on Thursday, picking up five wickets as Australia were bowled out for 177 on Day 1 of the Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match against India. However, more than his excellent exploits with the ball, another incident of him applying a foreign substance on his bowling finger became the biggest talking point for foreign media.

Australia’s Fox Cricket highlighted the incident and the footage suggesting ball tampering. The incident took place after Australia were five down for 120 and Jadeja had already taken three wickets — Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw and Steven Smith. In the video, Jadeja can be seen taking a substance from Mohammed Siraj’s hand and applying it to his index finger. The bowler did not apply the substance to the ball.

However, after the incident created a buzz on social media, former Australia captain Tim Paine labelled it, “interesting”, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan said: “What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this”.

It has been reported that Jadeja was using a pain relieving ointment.

The matter was discussed again on Star Sports, the match broadcaster in India, on Day 2 morning after which former India coach Ravi Shastri gave his stern verdict on why there’s no controversy in the matter.

“I have not heard much about it. I have asked two questions. Was there any problem with the Australian team? The answer was ‘no’. Did the match referee come into play? He wad told about it, he cleared everything, matter ends. Why are we discussing anybody else? And to be honest, ointment as a reliever, the match referee would have been told if there was any decision to be taken or action, he would have taken it. By the way, on this track, you don’t need anything, the ball will turn,” Shastri said.

Meanwhile, India have progressed to 150/3 on Day 2 and trail Australia by 27 runs. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are at the crease. KL Rahul, R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are the players who departed.

